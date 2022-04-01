Chiefs player Frosler chases personal goals before the end of the season

Kaizer Chiefs utility player Reeve Frosler admits things haven’t gone according to the plan for him this season, but hopes to make amends in the remaining matches, starting with Chippa United on Saturday.

Chiefs travel to Gqeberha where they will play the relegation-threatened and desperate Chilli Boys in a DStv Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 5pm.

With Mamelodi Sundowns having virtually wrapped up the Premiership title, Frosler and his teammates are expected to battle it out for the runners-up spot to at least to salvage their indifferent season.

Chiefs have also failed to end their trophy drought as they bowed out of the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8 title went to Sundowns.

“It’s not the best season I’ve had so far, but I have a few games to get better,” Frosler said.

“I have a few games left to prove myself and do better for myself in terms of achieving my goals for this season.”

The former Bidvest Wits defender has 10 games to achieve his goals before the end of the current campaign, which has been plagued by below par performances from Chiefs.

Chiefs are third on the log table with 35 points, 16 points behind top-of-the-table Sundowns, and also trail second-placed Royal AM by two points.

Amakhosi have played three fewer games compared to Sundowns and are two games behind the Durban-based Royal team.

Frosler, originally a right back player, has also opened about being shifted to different positions by coach Stuart Baxter. The 24-year-old player has played in the midfield and at left back most recently.

“As long as I’m playing I’m happy. Whatever position the coach decides to put me in, I just go out there and do my best. I’m just happy to be on the field,” Frosler said.

The player will head to his hometown Gqeberha in high spirits after he won the DStv Premiership goal of the month for his thunderous strike against Orlando Pirates in March.

“It will be nice to go to my home town. It’s a pity the fans won’t be there this week. I like to see my family in the stadium,” he said.

Chippa are floating just above relegation as they are on position 13 on the log with 21 points from 22 outings.

The Kurt Lentjies-coached team is four points above bottom-placed Baroka FC.