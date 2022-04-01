×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Fernandes signs new Man United deal until 2026

01 April 2022 - 13:30 By Reuters
Bruno Fernandes celebrates with his Manchester United teammates after scoring a goal in a 5-1 thrashing of old rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford on August 14 2021.
Bruno Fernandes celebrates with his Manchester United teammates after scoring a goal in a 5-1 thrashing of old rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford on August 14 2021.
Image: @premierleague/Twitter

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract until June 2026 with an option to extend for a further year, the English side announced on Friday.

The Portugal international joined United from Sporting in January 2020 and has become a key player at the club.

The 27-year-old playmaker has scored 49 goals and made 39 assists in 117 appearances in all competitions for United, though his form has dipped this season.

"Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End," Fernandes said.

"There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.

"We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team."

Fernandes also helped Portugal seal a spot in this year's World Cup after scoring a brace in their victory against North Macedonia in the European qualifiers this week.

United are sixth in the league on 50 points after 29 matches and they host Leicester City on Saturday.

MORE:

Sundowns fans to watch clash against Al Merrikh for free at FNB Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns are hoping to create a festive atmosphere at FNB Stadium with 20,000 or more fans for their Caf Champions League group stages clash ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bafana coach Broos on Lille drubbing: ‘This is no shame for us, even at 5-0’

It seemed revealing that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos could only admit, as he had warned before the game, that there was a gulf in class between ...
Sport
1 day ago

Africa's World Cup playoffs reflect shift in power to the north

Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia all took a significant step closer to the World Cup finals after Friday’s first legs of their playoff matches, but new ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sundowns fans to watch clash against Al Merrikh for free at FNB Stadium Soccer
  2. 'We are better than what we did in France,' says Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi Soccer
  3. Mbappé magnificent as France thrill against outclassed Bafana in Lille Soccer
  4. PSL announces dates for return of crowds to stadiums Soccer
  5. Khune the next Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach? Nah, he says he‘s ‘young’ for ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails