Soccer

After breaking duck, Nurkovic cannot wait to play in front of Chiefs fans

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
04 April 2022 - 15:01
Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic challenges Veluyeke Zulu of Chippa United in the DStv Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on April 2 2022
Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic challenges Veluyeke Zulu of Chippa United in the DStv Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on April 2 2022
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurković says he cannot wait to have the club’s supporters back in the stands and is happy that will come on the back of him having just broken his scoring duck in 2021-22.

The Serbian, who has been troubled by injuries this season, scored his first league goal this term in Chiefs' 3-1 DStv Premiership win against Chippa United in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Nurkovic was Chiefs' top scorer with 12 league goals when they came close to winning the championship in the 2019-20 season — his debut campaign in SA — but was not at his best last season and started the current campaign sidelined by an injury.

Chiefs will face TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night where victory would take them to second place and 10 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Nurkovic said it would be vital for Amakhosi to win Tuesday's match ahead of another home league game on April 16 against SuperSport United, where Chiefs will have their supporters in the stands for the first time in just more than two years.

Government regulations on Covid-19 have been eased to allow up to 50% of capacity crowds in sports venues.

“I personally can't wait to have the supporters, the Amakhosi family, back in the stands,” said Nurkovic, who opened the scoring on Saturday before his goal was cancelled out by Chippa's Bienvenu Eva Nga before the break.

Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander came on in the second half and scored Chiefs' two winning goals.

“The fans are always our 12th man and provide extra motivation for us on the field. As soon as we get them back in the stands things will be much better for us.”

Nurkovic was pleased at how Chiefs executed their plans for Saturday's game.

“Obviously the team was well-prepared and we did everything as planned. I'm also very happy to again be on the score sheet. We just have to continue with this fighting spirit and this kind of performance and everything will be fine for us.”

Even with a goal under his belt, Nurkovic cautioned Chiefs’ supporters not to expect him to start banging in goals regularly right away.

“First of all we have to be realistic because I've been through some challenging times after surgery. But I was working hard on my physical and mental state.

“I think everything is coming right again and I just want to do my best in every game and to help the team in the best possible way.”

