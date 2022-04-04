×

Soccer

Nedbank Cup quarterfinal tickets — where you can get them

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
04 April 2022 - 15:25
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango, left, poses with the trophy with Summerfield Dynamos midfielder Deolin Mekoa after the two teams were drawn against each other in the competition's quarterfinal draw in Johannesburg on March 14 2022.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Tickets for this weekend’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal matches are available at various outlets across the country.

The Premier Soccer League announced that fans will be allowed to return to stadiums for domestic matches for the first time in more than two years in this weekend's Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

Clubs can host vaccinated fans at 50% capacity of the venue or those who produce a negative test for Covid-19 no older 72 hours, in line with the easing of restrictions on crowds at sports events.

AmaZulu, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have hosted supporters in recent weeks in their Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup continental matches.

The PSL has clarified that tickets for the weekend's four Nedbank quarterfinals will all be priced at R40.

Tickets are available at TicketPro outlets around the country, or online at the company's website. A list of TicketPro outlets can be found on the PSL website.

Tshakuma FC will host three-time winners SuperSport United in Thohoyandou on Friday to kick off the quarterfinal round and defending champions Marumo Gallants will square off against Baroka in the Limpopo derby at Peter Mokaba on Saturday afternoon.

Another three-time winner Sundowns will be at home against Clinton Larsen’s ABC Motsepe amateurs Summerfield Dynamos at Loftus in Saturday’s late game.

Royal AM and University of Pretoria will do battle in the last quarterfinal fixture in Chatsworth on Sunday afternoon.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Friday:

Tshakhuma FC v SuperSport United (Thohoyandou Stadium, 7pm)

Saturday:

Marumo Gallants v Baroka FC (Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3pm)

Mamelodi Sundowns v Summerfield Dynamos (Loftus Versfeld, 6pm)          

Sunday:

Royal AM v University of Pretoria (Chatsworth Stadium, 3pm)

