Soccer

Alexander raring to play in front of Kaizer Chiefs fans for the first time

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
05 April 2022 - 09:12
Cole Alexander in action against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 2 2022 and scored in his first match since December.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander says the return of fans will be a boost for the club and him.

Alexander made a resounding return from a long injury layoff with a goal in his first appearance since December as Amakhosi beat Chippa United 3-1 in the DStv Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend.

The win enhanced Chiefs' chances of a second spot finish to qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League.

The former Polokwane City and Bidvest Wits midfield strongman does not know how it feels to play in front of Amakhosi fans having joined Chiefs at the beginning of the season, during the ban on crowds at live matches due to Covid-19.

He will get his first taste of how demanding Amakhosi fans can be when Chiefs host SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday April 16. But before that Chiefs meet desperate, second-last-placed TS Galaxy at FNB on Tuesday in the last round of league matches this season to be played without fans.

The first domestic matches to host crowds under the government's eased 50% of capacity of venues restriction will be this weekend's Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, which Chiefs are not part of having been eliminated by Galaxy in the opening round.

Alexander said Galaxy, Chiefs' tormentors, having also defeated them in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final when the Mpumalanga side still campaigned in the First Division, have something coming their way.

“They eliminated us from the Nedbank Cup, so this is a way to get back at them,” said Alexander.

He added: “As a Chiefs player I have not played in front of (our) fans but as a player who is always used to playing against Chiefs, the crowd was always intimidating.

“For me I am excited to have the opposite of that and to have the crowd for me.

“That’s a big advantage, because like I said I have played against Chiefs with the crowd intimidating us.

“It will be an advantage for us to have them back.”

Chiefs are in third place on 38 points from 21 games, 13 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and two behind Royal AM in second, who have played two matches.

After scoring against Chippa on his return, Alexander said he can only promise to work hard and help Chiefs finish second.

“I am just going to give my best every single day, that is all I can promise,” he said.

“The guys I am playing with, I learn a lot from them. They are good professionals on and off the field. I am lucky to be playing with them.”

Full PSL fixtures here

Table here

