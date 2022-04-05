Alexander raring to play in front of Kaizer Chiefs fans for the first time

He will get his first taste of how demanding Amakhosi fans can be when Chiefs host SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday April 16. But before that Chiefs meet desperate, second-last-placed TS Galaxy at FNB on Tuesday in the last round of league matches this season to be played without fans.

The first domestic matches to host crowds under the government's eased 50% of capacity of venues restriction will be this weekend's Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, which Chiefs are not part of having been eliminated by Galaxy in the opening round.

Alexander said Galaxy, Chiefs' tormentors, having also defeated them in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final when the Mpumalanga side still campaigned in the First Division, have something coming their way.

“They eliminated us from the Nedbank Cup, so this is a way to get back at them,” said Alexander.

He added: “As a Chiefs player I have not played in front of (our) fans but as a player who is always used to playing against Chiefs, the crowd was always intimidating.

“For me I am excited to have the opposite of that and to have the crowd for me.