Baxter hopes for love and peace when Chiefs fans return to stadium

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says he cannot predict the reception from Amakhosi fans when they return to the stadium next week for the first time in more than two years, but he hopes it will be one of unfettered support, love and peace.

Chiefs, the most popular and supported club countrywide, are headed for a seventh season without a trophy. The last time they won silverware the EFF was a two-year-old infant and Barack Obama was US president.

The already slim prospect of Amakhosi catching DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns grew more distant after they dropped more points in a 0-0 draw against lowly TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night to remain 12 points behind.