Matlaba pleads for Royal AM to remain humble in chase for second place

Experienced campaigner Thabo Matlaba has urged his high-flying Royal AM teammates to remain humble as they chase a second-place finish in the DStv Premiership.

Royal, the surprise package of the season, are having a campaign that few would have predicted as they host Marumo Gallants at Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Durban-based team are playing in the top tier for the first time after businesswoman owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize bought Bloemfontein Celtic franchise a few days before the start of the season.

Royal are second on the Premiership table with 40 points with seven games to go, 11 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Their fairytale continued over the weekend when they thrashed TS Galaxy 4-1 to take Royal to eight matches without a defeat in all competitions this year.

Former Orlando Pirates captain Matlaba, who joined Royal from Swallows in January, has warned that becoming too proud can be the downfall of the team from the Zulu kingdom.