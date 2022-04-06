×

Soccer

SuperSport coach Tembo: 'I don't want to talk about Sipho Mbule'

06 April 2022 - 16:12 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
SuperSport United's midfielder Sipho Mbule is not training with the team.
Image: Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has refused to comment on the whereabouts of their want-away player Sipho Mbule.

Mbule, 24, was a notable absentee at SuperSport's training session before their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match against Tshakhuma FC at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo on Friday (7pm).

It’s no secret that Mbule has tried to force a move away from the club, with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns reported to be interested in the Bafana Bafana midfield star.

“I don’t want to comment about Sipho Mbule. I think I will leave that to the management,” Tembo responded when asked why he was not at training.

A source told TimesLIVE the player was not training because management and his agent Mike Makaab apparently agreed to put him on a programme to help him lose weight.

According to the source, Mbule gained weight when he wasn’t training in his bid to force the club to sell him to another club.

Attempts to reach SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews and Makaab for comment were unsuccessful as they did not answer their phones. Matthews also didn’t respond to a text message sent to him.

Mbule has only played six minutes for Tembo’s charges this year when he came on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over AmaZulu FC on March 5.

After that game, Tembo praised the change of attitude from the player and his renewed commitment to his career.

“We’ve been supportive of him because we feel he is a talented youngster. It’s our duty to try to help and guide him so he is not lost to SA football,” Tembo said in March.

“His response has been good, his attitude at training has been good, but he is lacking a bit in terms of match fitness.

“It will only come with him playing [more]. We will try to build his match fitness gradually because we don’t want to push him too hard.

“We are happy with his progress so far and I think soon we'll see the real Sipho Mbule we all know.”

