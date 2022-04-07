Chiefs coach Baxter: Zuma has learnt from his mistakes and is ready to play

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder almost jeopardised his promising career after he got on the wrong side of the law and into Chiefs’ bad books when he was arrested for drunk driving in November.

Chiefs suspended Zuma days after his arrest and a disciplinary hearing was held. The club later said Zuma was disciplined in line with the club’s code and they would assist him in a rehabilitation process.

It was a dark festive period that threatened his stay at Naturena, but Zuma got a lifeline in January when Chiefs welcomed him back to training.

Amakhosi fans would have been encouraged to see the speedy winger with a knack for scoring important goals on the bench in Chiefs’ last few matches.