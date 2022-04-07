×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

No hearing date yet for PSL’s case against Kaizer Chiefs at high court

07 April 2022 - 15:50 By Marc Strydom
A fan holds a Kaizer Chiefs flag outside the club's headquarters at Naturena. File photo
A fan holds a Kaizer Chiefs flag outside the club's headquarters at Naturena. File photo
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

No date has been set yet for a hearing, but court papers have been issued in the review case between the Premier Soccer League and Kaizer Chiefs regarding two league matches the club failed to honour in December.

TimesLIVE understands that papers have been issued to the parties involved in the case at the South Gauteng High Court.

No court date would seem a concern to domestic football as the DStv Premiership season ends on May 21, in just six weeks' time.

Chiefs won an arbitration hearing at the SA Football Association on March 18 for the matches — at home to Cape Town City on December 4 and away against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on December 8 — to be played.

This negated a PSL disciplinary committee hearing which had been postponed pending the arbitration outcome, where Amakhosi could have had three points deducted for each match for failing to honour the games.

The PSL has taken that arbitration decision on review to the high court.

Chiefs missed the games amid an outbreak of 31 cases of Covid-19 at the club, which grew to more than 50, and saw the club apply to the PSL for a postponement of their December matches.

The PSL football department, and then its executive committee, rejected Chiefs’ application, a decision the club took to arbitration.

Chiefs said on March 23 they were “shocked and bewildered” the league had decided to take the matter to the high court. The PSL did not make an official announcement on that decision taken after a meeting of its executive committee.

The outcome of the review can have a major affect on Chiefs' 2021-2022 league season, where they are in third place from 22 matches. Six points deducted would make it difficult for Chiefs to end second and clinch a place in next season's Caf Champions League.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Kaizer Chiefs shocked that PSL ‘intends to take arbitration on review’

Kaizer Chiefs say they are "shocked" at "news reaching the club" that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) intends taking an arbitration decision that two ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Cassim’s ruling broken down: Kaizer Chiefs would have been ‘reckless’ to play

Arbitrator Nazeer Cassim SC was critical of Kaizer Chiefs’ willingness to provide crucial information to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), but ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

‘Justice has been served,’ Kaizer Chiefs say as they finally break their silence after arbitration victory

Kaizer Chiefs have jubilantly declared that justice has been served after the arbitration decision by Advocate Nazeer Cassim SC went in their favour ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Kaizer Chiefs win arbitration against PSL and matches must be played

Kaizer Chiefs’ arbitration against the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has gone the club’s way, with the two matches the club failed to honour in ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Revealed: Why Thomas Mlambo left the SABC and where he’s going next Soccer
  2. ‘What we are watching in the PSL is not football,’ says Masibusane Zongo Soccer
  3. SuperSport suspended Sipho Mbule for disrespect to teammates: Matthews Soccer
  4. ‘May you receive all our prayers’: Condolence messages pour in for Peter de ... Rugby
  5. Emotional Maharaj revels in sparkling performance in front of his family Cricket

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win