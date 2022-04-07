×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Sundowns’ Mngqithi on Berg: ‘The first impression is he is a good person’

07 April 2022 - 17:03
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has welcomed the arrival of club’s sporting director Flemming Berg.
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has welcomed the arrival of club’s sporting director Flemming Berg.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has welcomed the arrival of new sporting director Flemming Berg as a step in the right direction and an opportunity for him and the club's coaches to learn from each other.

Berg, who is a former head of development for the Danish FA and scout for Chelsea FC in England, was appointed to co-ordinate the clubs’ sporting departments last week.

“I think we are custodians of how Sundowns play and we are responsible for making sure that Sundowns look the way they look,” said Mngqithi as the Brazilians prepared to take on amateur side Summerfield Dynamos in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Loftus on Saturday (6pm).

Mngqithi said it was important for SA clubs to embrace the position of sporting director because it is a constant feature for big clubs globally.

“I do not think the arrival of Flemming Berg is going to cause any problems in how Sundowns play and look. I think it is going to enhance continuity from the youth to the senior team, because it is important that we start to embrace this position in SA.

“It is an important position throughout the world and throughout the big teams, to have a sporting director who can make sure that all the processes from the first team filter through to the all the other divisions within the structure.”

Mngqithi said Downs' coaching trio, which includes Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena, are looking forward to learning from Berg.

“He comes with vast experience in youth football, he is coming with vast experience in youth scouting and that should add a lot of value in what we want to achieve as Sundowns.

“At some point we produce a lot of youngsters that even came to the first team, such as Percy Tau and Motjeka Madisha, but of late we have not really brought in a lot of youngsters.

“Those are the questions we should keep asking ourselves. We do need somebody who becomes the direct link in making sure that whatever is happening in the first team filters down to the other divisions.

“It will also be nice to learn a few things. Maybe there are some areas of the game that we are still short on. In football we never stop learning.

“So, to have somebody with such vast experience who has worked for Chelsea and the Danish FA, you must believe that there is something to learn.

WATCH | Sundowns’ new sporting director explains his role at Chloorkop

Mamelodi Sundowns’ new Danish sporting director Flemming Berg says his role is to co-ordinate all the clubs’ sporting departments, and have them ...
Sport
2 days ago

“The moment you start thinking you have arrived you are creating problems for yourself. Having met Mr Berg and talked to him to share ideas about football, the first impression I got is that he is a good person.

“That, for me, is the most important thing, that you are sitting with somebody who is open minded, who is willing to learn from you and gives you a chance to say why I would not want to learn from this person.

“The talks I have had with him shows he is a knowledgeable person, I would still want to have a lot of opportunities to spend time with him so that I can pick and get a few things from him.

“As a person, I am open-minded and in life if you always look at the negative side of things you don’t get the best of what you should learn from an individual.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘Petro not a weak opponent’, warns Sundowns coach Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has warned that while Petro de Luanda may not have a rich and glittering history in the Caf Champions ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns to face Petro de Luanda in Champions League quarterfinals

Mamelodi Sundowns will meet Petro de Luanda of Angola in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals while Orlando Pirates take on Tanzanian outfit Simba ...
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Sundowns’ new sporting director explains his role at Chloorkop

Mamelodi Sundowns’ new Danish sporting director Flemming Berg says his role is to co-ordinate all the clubs’ sporting departments, and have them ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mngqithi explains Maluleka’s lack of game time at Mamelodi Sundowns

Bad luck has been given as one of the main reasons for George Maluleka’s minimal game time at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Revealed: Why Thomas Mlambo left the SABC and where he’s going next Soccer
  2. ‘What we are watching in the PSL is not football,’ says Masibusane Zongo Soccer
  3. SuperSport suspended Sipho Mbule for disrespect to teammates: Matthews Soccer
  4. ‘May you receive all our prayers’: Condolence messages pour in for Peter de ... Rugby
  5. SAZI HADEBE | It’s time Chiefs red-carded Baxter and replaced him with Zwane Sport

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win