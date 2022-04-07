Sundowns’ Mngqithi on Berg: ‘The first impression is he is a good person’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has welcomed the arrival of new sporting director Flemming Berg as a step in the right direction and an opportunity for him and the club's coaches to learn from each other.

Berg, who is a former head of development for the Danish FA and scout for Chelsea FC in England, was appointed to co-ordinate the clubs’ sporting departments last week.

“I think we are custodians of how Sundowns play and we are responsible for making sure that Sundowns look the way they look,” said Mngqithi as the Brazilians prepared to take on amateur side Summerfield Dynamos in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Loftus on Saturday (6pm).

Mngqithi said it was important for SA clubs to embrace the position of sporting director because it is a constant feature for big clubs globally.

“I do not think the arrival of Flemming Berg is going to cause any problems in how Sundowns play and look. I think it is going to enhance continuity from the youth to the senior team, because it is important that we start to embrace this position in SA.