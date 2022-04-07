Sundowns’ Mngqithi on Berg: ‘The first impression is he is a good person’
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has welcomed the arrival of new sporting director Flemming Berg as a step in the right direction and an opportunity for him and the club's coaches to learn from each other.
Berg, who is a former head of development for the Danish FA and scout for Chelsea FC in England, was appointed to co-ordinate the clubs’ sporting departments last week.
“I think we are custodians of how Sundowns play and we are responsible for making sure that Sundowns look the way they look,” said Mngqithi as the Brazilians prepared to take on amateur side Summerfield Dynamos in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Loftus on Saturday (6pm).
Mngqithi said it was important for SA clubs to embrace the position of sporting director because it is a constant feature for big clubs globally.
“I do not think the arrival of Flemming Berg is going to cause any problems in how Sundowns play and look. I think it is going to enhance continuity from the youth to the senior team, because it is important that we start to embrace this position in SA.
“It is an important position throughout the world and throughout the big teams, to have a sporting director who can make sure that all the processes from the first team filter through to the all the other divisions within the structure.”
Mngqithi said Downs' coaching trio, which includes Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena, are looking forward to learning from Berg.
“He comes with vast experience in youth football, he is coming with vast experience in youth scouting and that should add a lot of value in what we want to achieve as Sundowns.
“At some point we produce a lot of youngsters that even came to the first team, such as Percy Tau and Motjeka Madisha, but of late we have not really brought in a lot of youngsters.
“Those are the questions we should keep asking ourselves. We do need somebody who becomes the direct link in making sure that whatever is happening in the first team filters down to the other divisions.
“It will also be nice to learn a few things. Maybe there are some areas of the game that we are still short on. In football we never stop learning.
“So, to have somebody with such vast experience who has worked for Chelsea and the Danish FA, you must believe that there is something to learn.
“The moment you start thinking you have arrived you are creating problems for yourself. Having met Mr Berg and talked to him to share ideas about football, the first impression I got is that he is a good person.
“That, for me, is the most important thing, that you are sitting with somebody who is open minded, who is willing to learn from you and gives you a chance to say why I would not want to learn from this person.
“The talks I have had with him shows he is a knowledgeable person, I would still want to have a lot of opportunities to spend time with him so that I can pick and get a few things from him.
“As a person, I am open-minded and in life if you always look at the negative side of things you don’t get the best of what you should learn from an individual.”
