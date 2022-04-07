×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

SuperSport coach Tembo not having sleepless nights over Benni talk

07 April 2022 - 10:03 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Benni McCarthy, head coach of AmaZulu reacts to Kaitano Tembo, head coach of Supersport United, during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between AmaZulu and Supersport United on the 14 September 2021 at the Jonsson Kings Park, Durban.
Benni McCarthy, head coach of AmaZulu reacts to Kaitano Tembo, head coach of Supersport United, during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between AmaZulu and Supersport United on the 14 September 2021 at the Jonsson Kings Park, Durban.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says he is not having sleepless nights over talk of Benni McCarthy being linked with a move to the club.

Stories of McCarthy being in discussions with SuperSport with an aim to join their technical team have been doing the rounds since Bafana Bafana's leading all-time scorer was sacked by AmaZulu two weeks ago.

Media reports have suggested that Tembo, who has been with the club for more than two decades both as a player and a coach, will not be sacked but will be redeployed within the club structures.

While Tembo is aware of the speculation around his job and McCarthy, he is solely focused on helping SuperSport win the Nedbank Cup and finish the DStv Premiership season in a respectable position.

“I’m not in control of that, all I have to do is to focus on the job at hand. That’s the only important thing to me,” Tembo said.

“What is being said out there has nothing to do with me, and [yes] anything can happen in football, so it’s normal, it happens.

“As long as I’m here, I will keep on giving my best. That’s all I can do.”

Tembo has not even bothered to speak to his bosses at SuperSport to find out if there’s any merit in the news that McCarthy might replace him.

“There’s no need to talk about it,” Tembo said.

“It’s something that is coming from outside, so it’s all a speculation and we can’t always act whenever things are said about the club. I don’t think that’s important.

“What’s important for us is that we’ve got six games to go in the league and the Nedbank Cup to fight for.”

Tembo and McCarthy were involved in a public spat during an AmaZulu versus SuperSport match in September 2021.

McCarthy was heard on TV saying Tembo is “broke” and the former Usuthu coach claimed his counterpart provoked him.

Tembo and his charges travel to Limpopo where they will face GladAfrica Championship outfit Tshakhuma FC in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup at Thohoyandou Stadium on Friday (7pm).

Perennial top six finishers SuperSport are labouring in eighth place and have not won in their last two league games. They lost 3-2 to Golden Arrows on Saturday and played a 1-1 draw with Chippa United on Tuesday.

“This game is very important to us because it gives us an opportunity to finish the season with silverware,” Tembo said. “We are going to go all out though it will mean we have played three games in the space of seven days, and that’s a bit taxing.

“But at the same time, I think it's an opportunity for our players to show what they have in terms of character, because a game like that is not going to be easy as we are playing against a team that has done well so far to get to this stage.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Baxter hopes for love and peace when Chiefs fans return to stadium

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says he cannot predict the reception from Amakhosi fans when they return to the stadium next week for the first ...
Sport
22 hours ago

‘Petro not a weak opponent’, warns Sundowns coach Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has warned that while Petro de Luanda may not have a rich and glittering history in the Caf Champions ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Revealed: Why Thomas Mlambo left the SABC and where he’s going next

Popular sports anchor and radio presenter Thomas Mlambo's next move will be to go back to SuperSport.
Sport
2 days ago

‘What we are watching in the PSL is not football,’ says Masibusane Zongo

In a statement that is likely to divide opinion, former SuperSport United stylish midfielder Masibusane “Zizou” Zongo has taken a subtle dig at ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Revealed: Why Thomas Mlambo left the SABC and where he’s going next Soccer
  2. ‘What we are watching in the PSL is not football,’ says Masibusane Zongo Soccer
  3. SuperSport suspended Sipho Mbule for disrespect to teammates: Matthews Soccer
  4. ‘May you receive all our prayers’: Condolence messages pour in for Peter de ... Rugby
  5. Emotional Maharaj revels in sparkling performance in front of his family Cricket

Latest Videos

'We will take the law into our own hands': Diepsloot residents protest illegal ...
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win