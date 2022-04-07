WATCH | Baxter: Ngcobo is competing with Billiat, Parker and Dolly
Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter admits he’s struggling to find a fitting role for fan favourite Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo and get the best out of him.
Baxter said the youngster is competing with established players and big names such as Khama Billiat, Bernard Parker and Keagan Dolly in the position the coach wants him to play in.
The promising 22-year-old Pietermaritzburg-born left-footed midfielder has had the fans in awe with his skills, vision and shooting ability in his limited opportunities under Baxter. Yet he played 40 matches in all competitions, scoring four goals, under Gavin Hunt in the 2020/21 campaign.
Under Baxter, Ngcobo has played 498 minutes in all competitions with the 2021-22 season nearing completion.
The talented player has either started from the bench or completely been left out of the match-day squad as he has played 12 times in all competitions, seven as a substitute, and still managed two goals and an assist.
“The way that we’re playing he’s competing with players like Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly, Bernard Parker, and there’s many of those to compete with,” Baxter said.
The coach brought Ngcobo on with 25 minutes remaining and as Chiefs laboured to a 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against relegation-threatened TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night the midfielder struck the post in one of Amakhosi's best chances.
“I’ve struggled — and I said this to the technical team and to Mshini — to really find the best role for him and that isn’t saying that he can’t play in the system that we play,” Baxter continued.
“We’ve tried him as a false nine and coming and cutting in from the right, we tried him against TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup in a sort of pocket in between the midfielders and the front-line players.
“But I’ve just not got the best out of him yet. It’s maybe my fault or it could be his fault in adaptation. But it doesn’t mean that I’m giving up on him or that I don’t rate him.
“I take every opportunity I can to give him some minutes so that he can feel comfortable with whatever role we give him.
“With Mshini it is a work in progress for both of us and I hope we find a role for him that he enjoys and the role benefits the team.”
Chiefs are not involved in this weekend's Nedbank Cup quarter finals and return to action with their league fixture against SuperSport United on Saturday, April 16.
