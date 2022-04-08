×

Soccer

Confirmed — Thomas Mlambo returns to SuperSport

08 April 2022 - 09:17 By Marc Strydom
TV presenter Thomas Mlambo has rejoined SuperSport.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Pay channel SuperSport has confirmed popular sports anchor Thomas Mlambo will return to its employment.

The SABC announced Mlambo had left the public broadcaster, which he joined from SuperSport in 2013, last Friday.

SuperSport said: “Thomas Mlambo will be returning to the World of Champions early next month.

“The seasoned broadcaster and football expert will help front up several of the broadcaster’s football properties, lending his expertise and enthusiasm to SuperSport’s vibrant sports offering.

“Mlambo has a world of experience, including hosting football World Cups, award shows and anchoring big match broadcasts.

Marc Jury, SuperSport CEO, said: “Thomas is more than a world-class broadcaster. He is the epitome of professionalism, known as much for his insight as his warmth and good humour. We can’t wait to see him back doing what he does best.”

Mlambo said he was pleased to return to the pay channel.

“SuperSport is where I began as a sport TV presenter and this opportunity to return is extremely exciting for me.

“I look forward to reconnecting with viewers across the African continent and to be part of one of the world's biggest sports broadcasters.”

TimesLIVE reported this week that Mlambo would return to SuperSport.

