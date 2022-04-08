More trouble for Kaizer Chiefs as PSL confirms fresh charges

Kaizer Chiefs are in more trouble with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after the league charged the club for fielding ineligible players.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed Amakhosi were charged for fielding their DStv Diski Challenge players Aiden McCarthy and Mduduzi Shabalala in their DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune United in December.

Chiefs won the match played on December 12 at FNB Stadium by 2-0 with goals from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Phathutshedzo Nange.

McCarthy and Shabalala were unused substitutes in the clash, but naming a player who is not registered for the league in your squad is against the rules.

Majavu said Chiefs will be expected to appear before the league’s disciplinary committee on April 14.

“I confirm Kaizer Chiefs Football Club has been charged for fielding two defaulters, namely Aiden Tristan McCarthy and Mduduzi Shabalala, in a match between themselves and Sekhukhune FC on December 12 2021,” Majavu said.