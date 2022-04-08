×

Soccer

More trouble for Kaizer Chiefs as PSL confirms fresh charges

08 April 2022 - 09:11 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
A fan holds a Kaizer Chiefs flag outside the club's headquarters at Naturena. File photo
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Kaizer Chiefs are in more trouble with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after the league charged the club for fielding ineligible players.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed Amakhosi were charged for fielding their DStv Diski Challenge players Aiden McCarthy and Mduduzi Shabalala in their DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune United in December.

Chiefs won the match played on December 12 at FNB Stadium by 2-0 with goals from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Phathutshedzo Nange.

McCarthy and Shabalala were unused substitutes in the clash, but naming a player who is not registered for the league in your squad is against the rules.

Majavu said Chiefs will be expected to appear before the league’s disciplinary committee on April 14.

“I confirm Kaizer Chiefs Football Club has been charged for fielding two defaulters, namely Aiden Tristan McCarthy and Mduduzi Shabalala, in a match between themselves and Sekhukhune FC on December 12 2021,” Majavu said.

WATCH | Hunt on Nurković: ‘When I got to Kaizer Chiefs he wanted out’

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed speculation that striker Samir Nurković “wanted out” of Kaizer Chiefs at the start of last season.
Sport
1 day ago

“These players were not properly registered for purposes of the DStv Premiership League but were registered for purposes of the reserve league.

“That’s the basis of the allegations which they are facing. The matter has been enrolled for hearing on April 14 2021, at 2pm. Once the matter is finalised, I will confirm the outcome of the DC,” he said.

The match in question was amid Chiefs' outbreak of more than 50 cases of Covid-19 at Naturena and when they applied for matches to be postponed but that was rejected by the PSL

Chiefs and the PSL are set to battle it out in court over matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows which the club could not honour as they didn’t have enough players due to the outbreak.

SA Football Association arbitrator Nazeer Cassim SC declared Chiefs winners in the matter but the PSL has exercised its right to appeal.

