Soccer

WATCH | Andile Jali says the league title race is over

08 April 2022 - 12:46 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on December 4 2021.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns midfield maestro Andile Jali has boldly said the DStv Premiership title race is over as he sees no team that can catch up with them.

Sundowns, chasing their fifth successive league title and their 12th overall, enjoys a seemingly unassailable lead at the top of the Premiership log table.

The defending champions are on 54 points after 24 matches and there’s a 11-point gap between them and second-placed Royal AM, who are 43 points.

Speaking to popular sportscaster Robert Marawa on his show Marawa Sports Worldwide, Jali said he doesn’t see his side dropping points for any team to catch up with them.

The player said Sundowns was the only team he could join after his return to the country in 2018 from Belgium, where he played for KV Oostende, as he wanted to continue to win trophies.

“If I didn’t go to Sundowns, where else would I have gone because I wanted to win trophies? Which other team (in the PSL) wants to win titles?” Jali told Marawa.

“At Sundowns you are going to win something, make no mistake. Every season you are going to win a trophy.

“The league title is not pending, it’s there already. Whoever wants to argue, they can do that but I’m saying it’s over. It’s done.”

Third-placed Kaizer Chiefs are on 38 points, and have played 21 matches so far.

Chiefs’ matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows will be decidedby a court if they will be played.

Kaizer Chiefs couldn’t honour the fixtures due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena in December.

The league brought new charges against the club on Thursday for fielding ineligible players in their 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United in the same month.

Sundowns have already won the MTN8 and they are still in contention for the Caf Champions League and the Nedbank Cup titles. 

Marawa Sports Worldwide is broadcasted on Vuma FM in KwaZulu-Natal, Rise FM in Mpumalanga and SowetanLIVE.

