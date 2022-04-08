WATCH | Andile Jali says the league title race is over

Mamelodi Sundowns midfield maestro Andile Jali has boldly said the DStv Premiership title race is over as he sees no team that can catch up with them.

Sundowns, chasing their fifth successive league title and their 12th overall, enjoys a seemingly unassailable lead at the top of the Premiership log table.

The defending champions are on 54 points after 24 matches and there’s a 11-point gap between them and second-placed Royal AM, who are 43 points.

Speaking to popular sportscaster Robert Marawa on his show Marawa Sports Worldwide, Jali said he doesn’t see his side dropping points for any team to catch up with them.

The player said Sundowns was the only team he could join after his return to the country in 2018 from Belgium, where he played for KV Oostende, as he wanted to continue to win trophies.

“If I didn’t go to Sundowns, where else would I have gone because I wanted to win trophies? Which other team (in the PSL) wants to win titles?” Jali told Marawa.

“At Sundowns you are going to win something, make no mistake. Every season you are going to win a trophy.

“The league title is not pending, it’s there already. Whoever wants to argue, they can do that but I’m saying it’s over. It’s done.”