WATCH | Tskahuma coach Nelukau explains flamboyant military garb

GladAfrica Championship Tshakuma FC not only pulled off a shock 3-2 extra-time win against SuperSport United on Friday night, coach Lucky Nelukau also set tongues wagging for his flamboyant military garb he sported on the touchline.

The match was notable for a few reasons. Apart from the second-tier campaigners’ shock win , in a dramatic game of swinging fortunes at Thohoyandou Stadium, Tshakuma were roared on by a vociferous crowd.

It was the first domestic Premier Soccer League-sanctioned match in two years, since the onset of Covid-19, to be played in front of spectators thanks to the government’s easing of restrictions to allow crowds of 50% of a venue’s capacity.

But it was the military camouflage outfits of Nelukau and his assistants that stole the show and set tongues wagging.

“I've got a brother, Arnold Mudau, who you all know, who passed away a few weeks back. And then this is for him, this cup I'm playing for him,” the coach told Far Post.

“He was always wearing [clothes] like this. If you pass Louis Trichardt you will pass a house in Tshakhuma [painted] in camouflage like this.”