×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

WATCH | Tskahuma coach Nelukau explains flamboyant military garb

10 April 2022 - 13:09 By Marc Strydom
Tshakhuma FC coach Lucky Nelukau during the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against SuperSport United at Thohoyandou Stadium on April 8 2022.
Tshakhuma FC coach Lucky Nelukau during the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against SuperSport United at Thohoyandou Stadium on April 8 2022.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

GladAfrica Championship Tshakuma FC not only pulled off a shock 3-2 extra-time win against SuperSport United on Friday night, coach Lucky Nelukau also set tongues wagging for his flamboyant military garb he sported on the touchline.

The match was notable for a few reasons. Apart from the second-tier campaigners’ shock win , in a dramatic game of swinging fortunes at Thohoyandou Stadium, Tshakuma were roared on by a vociferous crowd.

It was the first domestic Premier Soccer League-sanctioned match in two years, since the onset of Covid-19, to be played in front of spectators thanks to the government’s easing of restrictions to allow crowds of 50% of a venue’s capacity.

But it was the military camouflage outfits of Nelukau and his assistants that stole the show and set tongues wagging.

“I've got a brother, Arnold Mudau, who you all know, who passed away a few weeks back. And then this is for him, this cup I'm playing for him,” the coach told Far Post.

“He was always wearing [clothes] like this. If you pass Louis Trichardt you will pass a house in Tshakhuma [painted] in camouflage like this.”

DIFFERENT LOOK TTM coach Lucky Nelukau explains the unsual military regalia he was wearing together with his assistant this evening.

Arnold “Soldier Lion of Judah” Mudau was a prominent and apparently controversial businessman and restaurant and bar owner in Tshakuma, known for his trademark military attire, who reportedly died in a car crash last month.

The colourful Nelukau told SuperSport TC in his post-match interview that Tskahuma, battling in 11th place in the GladAfrica, will win the Nedbank Cup.

Asked about his tribute to his brother, Nelakau said: “He’s smiling. I know even if he's no more he's still with me.

Tembo blames lack of experience and leadership for Nedbank Cup exit

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has blamed their shocking exit from the Nedbank Cup on a lack of experience and leadership in the team.
Sport
22 hours ago

“I was close, close, close to him. I know he's still with me, he's still telling me I'm going to win the final.

“I'm going to win the final for him. This R7m [first prize] I'm going to give to him.”

He added: “I told you even before — we were supposed to win it in 90 minutes. It's just that we were unlucky.

“I'm one of the coaches who are lucky to have the players who respect the career that God has given to them. These players respect me — the way we were working in the training sessions I knew the result was going to be like this.”

On the noisy crowd that backed his team, the coach said: “We have got a lot of supporters. We are still going to do it. There is no team in Limpopo who can compete with us for supporters.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Confirmed — Thomas Mlambo returns to SuperSport

Pay channel SuperSport has confirmed popular sports anchor Thomas Mlambo will return to its employment.
Sport
2 days ago

'They're signed by the chairman': Fans up in arms over Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United ticket prices

"The cheapest ticket for Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United game is R70. They're trying to avoid a high number of attendance," said one social media ...
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | 'I'm disappointed': Mbule's agent Makaab responds to his suspension

The agent of suspended SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule, Mike Makaab, has said he is disappointed with the actions of the club towards his ...
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport suspended Sipho Mbule for disrespect to teammates: Matthews

SuperSport United boss Stan Matthews confirms “disrespectful” and want-away midfielder Sipho Mbule has been suspended by the club.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More trouble for Kaizer Chiefs as PSL confirms fresh charges Soccer
  2. Confirmed — Thomas Mlambo returns to SuperSport Soccer
  3. 'They're signed by the chairman': Fans up in arms over Kaizer Chiefs vs ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Andile Jali says the league title race is over Soccer
  5. Teen sensation Viwe Jingqi sprints from rural Eastern Cape to global stardom Sport

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...