Here’s why you are paying more to watch Kaizer Chiefs play after lockdown

SMSA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar, who is in charge of FNB Stadium, said despite the increase in ticket prices, the stadium was destined to run the event at a sizeable loss.

“We would like to stress that government regulations necessitated additional operational requirements and manpower. Even at those prices we are destined to run the event at a sizeable loss,” Grobbelaar.

“However, we are happy to work with the home club to ensure a safe and secure event compliant with legislation and government regulations.”

SMSA confirmed the new ticket vendor as Ticket Master, who will be in charge of ticketing for Kaizer Chiefs matches hosted at FNB Stadium.

“We have asked Ticket Master for assurances that the fans will be able to access tickets with ease through new and familiar platforms. In addition to Ticket Master selling tickets online via credit or debit cards, physical tickets will be available through Computicket outlets and at Shoprite and Checkers,” said the stadium management.

Those attending the matches are urged to make sure they carry all the documents required for entry to watch the match, including a valid match ticket, ID or licence card and proof of vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours.

Gates at FNB Stadium will open at 4.30pm and there will be entertainment for those who arrive early.

On social media, fans complained the tickets were more expensive than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions: