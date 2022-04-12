Here’s why you are paying more to watch Kaizer Chiefs play after lockdown
‘Home game tickets will start at R70 for matches at FNB Stadium’
Kaizer Chiefs has explained the reason behind increased ticket prices for home matches at the FNB Stadium.
This comes after fans were up in arms last week about the prices for tickets for the upcoming game against SuperSport United. The game will take place on Saturday and kick off is at 7.30pm.
Fans were shocked by ticket prices listed on Computicket. On the service, the cheapest seats will cost R70, while on other services seats also cost R120. Suite tickets can be purchased through Stadium Management SA (SMSA).
Chiefs said the increase in ticket prices was motivated by “many developments and increases in overhead costs”.
“Ticket prices would previously start from R40 to R80, depending on the category of the game and the logistical requirements. Now, as a result of many developments and increases in overhead costs, home game tickets will start at R70 for matches at FNB Stadium,” said the club.
SMSA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar, who is in charge of FNB Stadium, said despite the increase in ticket prices, the stadium was destined to run the event at a sizeable loss.
“We would like to stress that government regulations necessitated additional operational requirements and manpower. Even at those prices we are destined to run the event at a sizeable loss,” Grobbelaar.
“However, we are happy to work with the home club to ensure a safe and secure event compliant with legislation and government regulations.”
SMSA confirmed the new ticket vendor as Ticket Master, who will be in charge of ticketing for Kaizer Chiefs matches hosted at FNB Stadium.
“We have asked Ticket Master for assurances that the fans will be able to access tickets with ease through new and familiar platforms. In addition to Ticket Master selling tickets online via credit or debit cards, physical tickets will be available through Computicket outlets and at Shoprite and Checkers,” said the stadium management.
Those attending the matches are urged to make sure they carry all the documents required for entry to watch the match, including a valid match ticket, ID or licence card and proof of vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours.
Gates at FNB Stadium will open at 4.30pm and there will be entertainment for those who arrive early.
On social media, fans complained the tickets were more expensive than before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
True khosi. You would swear they playing good football the way their tickets are expensive.— ✌🏽💛BAXTER MUST GO💛✌🏽 (@NtoriGumede) April 12, 2022
I think they hiked the price after seeing all these threats on social media platforms. Not sure if it's enough to discourage people from attending.— Tshepo_Seladi (@tsheposm) April 11, 2022
