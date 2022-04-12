Horror clash that sees Mako removed by ambulance overshadows Baroka-Pirates match
Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC drew 0-0 in their DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night, which was overshadowed by a horror clash at the end that saw Pirates left-back Paseka Mako taken off by ambulance, seemingly unconscious.
An update from SuperSport TV after the game was that Mako had suffered a concussion and was being taken to hospital for assessment.
Mako had chased a punt upfield and Baroka's Oscarine Masuluke, through no fault of his own, charged out to almost the centre circle and sprang to head the ball, the big goalkeeper's left knee connecting the head of the Pirates left-back. Both were running at speed.
Play was held up for almost 10 minutes with the game already in added time as Mako was attended to and removed from the field.
#lennakemoroka #barokafire #revive #DStvPrem #BAROLP— Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) April 12, 2022
For @orlandopirates 's Paseka Mako to be safe, please light a candle for him@GlobalOilSA @Monflair_ZA @golimpopo @BogartManSA @goandfunsa pic.twitter.com/94QcQHMzud
Masuluke had to be consoled by a Pirates official before play resumed as Bucs and Baroka's players looked on horrified and clearly emotional while Mako lay prostrate.
Fans and the social media administration of Baroka immediately took to Twitter to express their concern and best wishes for the player.
Referee Masixole Bambiso decided to end the match, though there were still more than five minutes left, due to the emotional state of the players.
Wishing Paseka Mako a speedy recovery 🙏🏼 https://t.co/aTQDF6nwAA— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) April 12, 2022
Bucs had a good chance to take the lead in the 22nd minute when Baroka lost the ball in a dangerous area but Siphesihle Ndlovu failed to punish the home side when he lobbed over the bar despite having time and space to do better.
The second half started much like the first with neither side able to control proceedings.
Mako, the roving Bucs left-back, should have done better after an hour when Kabelo Dlamini tried to locate him with a defence-splitting pass but he missed the ball by a few inches.
#DstvPremiership | Play paused due to a serious injury to Paseka Mako.@Baroka_FC 0-0* @orlandopirates— CapricornFM News (@CapricornFMNews) April 12, 2022
🏟: New Peter Mokaba Stadium. NC pic.twitter.com/jaH7QpIBaM
The Bucs bench introduced Thembinkosi Lorch, Wayde Jooste and Fortune Makaringe after the hour mark as they pushed for the opener but Baroka stood firm to deny the visitors what would have been their first third successive league victory.
The draw will provide some hope for Baroka who came into the game on the back of three successive defeats in all competitions.
The Limpopo club will, however, have to be much sharper in their last five matches if they're to move from bottom place and avoid relegation.
Hope u a okay Paseka Mako#orlandopirates #dstv pic.twitter.com/81DnTseCom— Pops (@mpendulofz) April 12, 2022
Pirates needed the three points to stay in the race for a second spot, while home side Baroka are desperate to escape the dreaded axe and remain at the bottom of the table after this encounter.
Both teams struggled to create clear-cut openings and the few they managed were wasted by both sets of the attacking players.
The draw leaves Pirates in fourth spot with 39 points from 25 matches having wasted yet another opportunity to move closer to second-placed Royal AM.
