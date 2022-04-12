‘It’s been dragging on for far too long’ — SA hopes for justice in Senzo Meyiwa case
The resumption of the trial into the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has raised hopes of justice finally being served.
Taking to social media this week, some said they believe the soccer star and his family will see justice, while others have little faith in the system.
Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 in “a botched robbery” in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.
The murder happened in the presence of his girlfriend and mother of his child Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.
The suspects charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.
They appeared in the North Gauteng high court on Monday before the matter was postponed after Zandile Mshololo, a legal representative for Ntuli, said she was not ready to proceed after the state disclosed additional witness statements “at the 11th hour.”
State prosecutor George Baloyi said the statements were withheld for security reasons.
The trial resumes after a scathing five-part Netflix documentary, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star, premiered last Thursday.
It features exclusive interviews with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, advocate Gerrie Nel, Meyiwa family members and Sunday Times reporter Graeme Hosken.
Justice isn’t being seen to be done in the Senzo Meyiwa case. Eight years!— nguni_writer (@kamva_somdyala) April 11, 2022
One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, EIGHT.
For a murder that took place in a room full of people?
Justice For Senzo🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿#SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/979UjXmRqX— ZwelySiyaMP 🌄🇿🇦 (@Zwely10111) April 11, 2022
I am very disappointed by the way our Justice system works.💔— Spha (@Spha_prince) April 11, 2022
So many years has passed n those who were on the house during the shooting n killing of our late Goalkeeper SENZO MEYIWA saw nothing. 💔😞
Senzo Meyiwa has not gotten justice, as a huge celebrity, with so many witnesses present at the crime scene...— God Penuel (Mlotshwa) (@GodPenuel) April 10, 2022
...what makes you think you'll get justice in this country, with people like Bheki Cele at the helm? When we had a clown-for-hire named Fikile Mbalula in charge?!
I believe Senzo Meyiwa is fighting for himself from the grave 🤞Our justice system needs to meet him halfway they need not to fail him and his parents #SenzoMeyiwa— #2ndbookloading (@Fikz_the_Cook) April 8, 2022
Just finished watching the documentary, and I'm shocked, angry, heartbroken and lost for words 😢💔 and to think senzo's father died before justice was served and still justice has not been served. #SenzoMeyiwa— lethu (Gash1 stan🔥) Victim FC (@lethu_primrose) April 9, 2022
I just hope the Senzo case brings proper justice.....— Karabo Phakedi (@_KaraboPhakedi) April 11, 2022
Looks like Senzo meyiwa will not get justice in our life time.— Hawukelani (@Hawukeleni1) April 11, 2022
May we finally get justice on you Senzo Meyiwa it's been dragging for far too long now.— Lu _starr (@Lustarr3) April 11, 2022
I don't really have an opinion on the whole Senzo thing but I will say, I love how his family is not willing to let it go without getting closure and for justice to be served for their son . that's good for them.— 🦋 (@leza_ngonzo) April 11, 2022
