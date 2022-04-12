‘It’s been dragging on for far too long’ — SA hopes for justice in Senzo Meyiwa case

The resumption of the trial into the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has raised hopes of justice finally being served.

Taking to social media this week, some said they believe the soccer star and his family will see justice, while others have little faith in the system.

Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 in “a botched robbery” in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

The murder happened in the presence of his girlfriend and mother of his child Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

The suspects charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.

They appeared in the North Gauteng high court on Monday before the matter was postponed after Zandile Mshololo, a legal representative for Ntuli, said she was not ready to proceed after the state disclosed additional witness statements “at the 11th hour.”

State prosecutor George Baloyi said the statements were withheld for security reasons.

The trial resumes after a scathing five-part Netflix documentary, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star, premiered last Thursday.

It features exclusive interviews with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, advocate Gerrie Nel, Meyiwa family members and Sunday Times reporter Graeme Hosken.