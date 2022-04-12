SuperSport CEO Matthews explains why the club sacked Kaitano Tembo

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says the team throwing away matches they should have won and a string of poor results that “just became too much” were the reasons for Kaitano Tembo being sacked as coach on Tuesday.

Matthews admitted that losing to a team from the GladAfrica Championship in another game SuperSport led — 2-0 against Tshakuma FC in the Nedbank Cup last-16 in Thohoyandou on Friday night, only to lose 3-2 — was the final straw.

The fact SuperSport had never lost to second-tier side in the Nedbank Cup was also a factor.

“It's obviously a very sad day in the life of our football club,” Matthews said.

“There are obviously mixed emotions. Kaitano has contributed so much and we all love him so much. He's been a fixture for over two decades, which is very rare at a club. So everybody is heartsore today.

“Unfortunately in football, as we know, we are judged by our results. We've now gone 11 games with 11 points, we've tossed away some games where we were well in front and should have wrapped up the points, and we've thrown away lots of points in the league.