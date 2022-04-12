×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Talented commentator Duane Dell’Oca lost to SuperSport and SA — for now

12 April 2022 - 11:58 By Marc Strydom
Duane Dell'Occa has left SuperSport and is moving to Ireland.
Duane Dell'Occa has left SuperSport and is moving to Ireland.
Image: Twitter/Robert Marawa

Talented sports commentator Duane Dell'Oca has been lost to pay channel SuperSport and SA  for now.

Dell'Oca and his wife left for their new home in Ireland on Monday night.

Dell'Oca was a long-time commentator on the public broadcaster SABC before leaving to join SuperSport in December 2018. He commentated in multiple sports but his work in football was most recognised.

Dell'Oca said he is relocating to Ireland because his wife “got an opportunity”, but he does not believe the move will be permanent.

“I am heading off, not permanently. I don't think I'm completely lost to SA,” he said via a WhatsApp voice note while his plane for the trip via Dubai was about to take off from OR Tambo International Airport on Monday night.

“I have made myself unavailable to SuperSport for a while, but I've also made myself available to SuperSport in other capacities and I'm hoping to pilot a few things with them in the future.

“But not leaving permanently. It's an opportunity my wife got and it's one I couldn't deny her.

“I think it's important that in a marriage everything is shared evenly and that an opportunity for my wife is just as important as an opportunity for me.

“It's not an opportunity for me. I will, however, continue to do work in Europe and Asia that I have done throughout my career both at SABC and SuperSport.”

Dell'Oca's colourful, informed commentary will be missed by SA football fans as his voice has become synonymous with televised Premier Soccer League, Bafana Bafana and continental football matches.

READ MORE

Confirmed — Thomas Mlambo returns to SuperSport

Pay channel SuperSport has confirmed popular sports anchor Thomas Mlambo will return to its employment.
Sport
4 days ago

Revealed: Why Thomas Mlambo left the SABC and where he’s going next

Popular sports anchor and radio presenter Thomas Mlambo's next move will be to go back to SuperSport.
Sport
1 week ago

‘Coach number 2,000 in 11 years’ — Robert Marawa’s banter with Chippa manager has the TL in stitches

"Are those the number of coaches you've had as a club that you are trying to eat?" Marawa joked.
Sport
3 months ago

Robert Marawa on calls for him to return to SABC: 'It's not a closed book'

Robert Marawa believes he can help the smaller platform he now speaks from grow, but also says of a return to the giant stage of the SABC's radio ...
Sport
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'They're signed by the chairman': Fans up in arms over Kaizer Chiefs vs ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi explains George Maluleka has been unlucky Soccer
  3. Teen sensation Viwe Jingqi sprints from rural Eastern Cape to global stardom Sport
  4. WATCH | Tshakuma coach Nelukau explains flamboyant military garb Soccer
  5. More trouble for Kaizer Chiefs as PSL confirms fresh charges Soccer

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours