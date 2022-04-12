Talented commentator Duane Dell’Oca lost to SuperSport and SA — for now

Talented sports commentator Duane Dell'Oca has been lost to pay channel SuperSport and SA for now.

Dell'Oca and his wife left for their new home in Ireland on Monday night.

Dell'Oca was a long-time commentator on the public broadcaster SABC before leaving to join SuperSport in December 2018. He commentated in multiple sports but his work in football was most recognised.

Dell'Oca said he is relocating to Ireland because his wife “got an opportunity”, but he does not believe the move will be permanent.

“I am heading off, not permanently. I don't think I'm completely lost to SA,” he said via a WhatsApp voice note while his plane for the trip via Dubai was about to take off from OR Tambo International Airport on Monday night.

“I have made myself unavailable to SuperSport for a while, but I've also made myself available to SuperSport in other capacities and I'm hoping to pilot a few things with them in the future.

“But not leaving permanently. It's an opportunity my wife got and it's one I couldn't deny her.

“I think it's important that in a marriage everything is shared evenly and that an opportunity for my wife is just as important as an opportunity for me.

“It's not an opportunity for me. I will, however, continue to do work in Europe and Asia that I have done throughout my career both at SABC and SuperSport.”

Dell'Oca's colourful, informed commentary will be missed by SA football fans as his voice has become synonymous with televised Premier Soccer League, Bafana Bafana and continental football matches.