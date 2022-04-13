Mngqithi: Sundowns are targeting Pitso’s 71 points league record

Maybe because they know the DStv Premiership title is in the bag, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says their target for the remainder of the season is reaching the 71-point mark.

The Brazilians hold the record for most league points in the professional era with 71, which they achieved in the 2015-2016 season, lifting the trophy with a 14-point advantage over second-placed Bidvest Wits under then coach Pitso Mosimane, who is now the coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Sundowns have 57 points and will better their record by one point to 72 if they win their remaining five matches against Cape Town City, Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch FC and Royal AM.

“Our benchmark for last season was 67 points and if we can improve on that it will be good for us,” Mngqithi said after Sundowns thrashed Golden Arrows 6-0 at Loftus on Tuesday.

“But the biggest benchmark that Sundowns has achieved is 71 points and to get to that means we must win all our remaining matches.