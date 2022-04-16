Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they must adapt 'like chameleons' against Petro Atlético

Mamelodi Sundowns have received a boost ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal clash against Atlético Petróleos de Luanda on Saturday afternoon (6pm) with the availability of utility player Thapelo Morena.

Morena, who missed the last four imposing wins over Al-Merreikh of Sudan in the Champions League, Swallows, Summerfield Dynamos and Golden Arrows domestically, is back in contention after recovering from injury.

“Not much has changed in terms of injuries from the status quo going into the Golden Arrows match. We are sitting with the same list, it is quite a long list but the good thing is that we have recovered Thapelo Morena. He has joined us in camp but apart from that the injury list remains the same,” said Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.

Looking ahead of the first leg clash against Atlético Petróleos at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, Mokwena said they are playing against a well-coached team and they will have to adapt like chameleons.