Brandon Truter: AmaZulu can still finish second in the Premiership

Two wins from two matches have made AmaZulu interim coach Brandon Truter believe the Durban outfit can still finish in the second spot in the DStv Premiership and qualify for the Caf Champions League for the second season running.

AmaZulu followed their 1-0 win over Baroka FC in Limpopo last weekend with another success by the same margin over KwaZulu-Natal rivals Maritzburg United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. The two results had former Swallows FC coach Truter proclaiming seventh-placed Usuthu remain in the running for second spot.

“I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t back myself and also doing research and knowing AmaZulu with the quality of players available,” Truter said.

“I had no doubt the mandate [to finish in the top four] will be reached. I feel confident about reaching that mandate and even confident about maybe qualifying for the Champions League again by ending second.”

Usuthu will face Royal AM, Swallows, Sekhukhune United, Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows in their last five matches and Truter believes if they collect all those points they’ll be in with a chance to finish second.

“So that’s still possible with 15 points to play for. I back my boys. There’s quality throughout this team.

“Defending like we did [against Maritzburg], we saw the quality come through. Luvuyo Memela could have wrapped the game up and we have guys like Andre de Jong, Siphesihle Maduna and the youngster who came in [Tshepang Moremi]. We also had Keagan Buchanan coming back and have Tapelo Xoki outside and many other players coming back, like Siphelele Mthembu.