Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo mourns death of newborn twin son

18 April 2022 - 22:09 By Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley on February 8 2022.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Portugal and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday one of the two babies has died.

“It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away,” Ronaldo and Rodriguez said on social media.

“It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with hope and happiness,” they said.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Asking for privacy, the couple thanked the doctors and nurses for their care and support.

The 37-year old Ronaldo, five-times world player of the year, rejoined Manchester United last year after winning multiple trophies with Real Madrid and Juventus.

Reuters

