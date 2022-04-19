Kaizer Chiefs reveal dates for fixtures missed because of Covid-19
Kaizer Chiefs say the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced dates for the two DStv Premiership matches — against Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows — being contested in court with the league.
Chiefs said on Tuesday evening that the club had received correspondence from the PSL saying the game against Arrows would be played in Durban on April 27 and the match against City at FNB Stadium on April 30.
That means the matches will be played before the start of the case between Chiefs and the PSL at the South Gauteng High Court on May 10.
The PSL had not confirmed the rescheduled dates for the games at the time of publishing.
“After months of uncertainty and legal wrangles between the PSL and Kaizer Chiefs, the league has written to the club to confirm dates and kickoff times for the two fixtures that Chiefs were unable to fulfil in December because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the club’s Naturena headquarters,” Chiefs said.
“The away match against Arrows, which was originally scheduled for December 8, will now be played in Durban on Freedom Day, April 27. The City match, postponed from December 4, will take place on April 30 at FNB Stadium.”
Chiefs were hit by 31 cases of Covid-19 in December, which grew to more than 50. They applied for their league matches in December to be postponed, which was rejected by the PSL. That decision was overturned by arbitration at the SA Football Association, a decision the PSL has taken on review to the high court.
City chair John Comitis — unhappy that his team arrived at FNB for the game against Chiefs on December 4, then did not receive the points due to the arbitration decision — has threatened to boycott the rescheduled game.
“If the league is successful in the review application in the high court, the log will be adjusted to reflect the position as if the replayed matches had not been replayed,” Chiefs said.
“If Kaizer Chiefs is successful in the review proceedings, the log will reflect the outcome of the rescheduled matches.”
The club said both games will have 3pm kickoffs and that “ticketing information and other details will be communicated in due course”.