×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Liverpool have to be ‘angry’ and ‘greedy’ against Man Utd, says Klopp

19 April 2022 - 07:32 By Reuters
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Image: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has told his players to view their Premier League game against Manchester United on Tuesday as the most important three points of their lives as they continue their push for an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool, who have already won the League Cup and are in the FA Cup final and the Champions League semifinals, trail league leaders Manchester City by a point with seven games left. While fifth-placed United are on course for a fifth straight season without a trophy, Klopp said on Monday that they can still cause Liverpool “massive problems” at Anfield.

“We have to be angry in a good way and all these kind of things,” he said. “Greedy, really, like you are if you have won nothing, like you would be with nil points and it is the most important three points in your life.

“That's actually the attitude we need for this game because the quality is too high and United are too good for not being in that mood.”

Ralf Rangnick has failed to inspire a turnaround in United's fortunes since taking over on an interim basis last year and Klopp said there was no quick fix for the club's issues.

“We had a similar situation when I started here,” he added. “We were not flying from the first day. Let me say it like this, and you might have thought after six or seven weeks: 'Is it really much better than before?'

“When you are in that situation, you just accept that you need all the steps. You cannot just put on a magic sprinkle and go from there.”

READ MORE

Chelsea beat Palace to book Liverpool clash in FA Cup final

Second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount saw Chelsea overcome Crystal Palace 2-0 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Klopp plays down talk of quadruple ‘dream’ for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp played down his team's chances of winning an unprecedented quadruple this season even as they defeated Manchester ...
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool hang on to 3-2 win over City to reach FA Cup final

Liverpool hung on to beat Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to reach the final of the FA Cup and end Pep Guardiola’s hopes of a ...
Sport
2 days ago

It’s time for Chelsea to win a final at Wembley, says Mason Mount

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has called on his teammates to break their losing streak in cup finals at Wembley Stadium and avenge their League Cup ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'If they want me to go, I will go. I'm the only coach to bring Chiefs success ... Soccer
  2. Hits and misses in the sacking of PSL coaches Sport
  3. Late VAR drama as Sundowns lose to Petro in Luanda Soccer
  4. Bafana seeded in Pot 2 for 2023 Afcon group stage qualifying draw Soccer
  5. Cape Town City threatens to throw end of PSL season into chaos Soccer

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground