Ncikazi wishes Pirates’ Mako well: ‘We could have lost him but God saved him’

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has thanked players and coaches from other clubs who visited Paseka Mako in hospital after the left-back’s scary head injury during the Premiership match against Baroka in Polokwane last week.

Some who were at Peter Mokaba stadium to watch the goalless match, including coaches and players from both sides, and fans who watched on their TVs at home, were reduced to tears and fearing for the worst as Mako suffered a horror clash in his hometown.

The 28-year-old Mako was left unconscious after a collision with the knee of Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori in the last minute of the match and taken off the pitch by ambulance, and then to hospital.