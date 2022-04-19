POLL | Should Baxter step down as Chiefs coach?

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has sparked fierce debate over his future after he claimed he will happily step down from his position if asked to do so by the club's bosses.

Reacting to calls for him to be given the boot after his side's 1-0 loss to SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday night, Baxter said he has no problem walking away from the club.

“I don’t have any message to the fans because if they want me to go, I will go. If the chairman says ‘Stuart, I don’t think you are doing a good job’, then I will walk.

“I’ve got no problem doing that. I will walk myself if I don’t think I’m affecting the team in a positive way. I will walk. No problem,” he said.

Many reacted to his comments by urging him to step aside, while others said he had brought success to the club in the past and would do so again if given a little more time.