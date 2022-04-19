×

Soccer

POLL | Should Baxter step down as Chiefs coach?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
19 April 2022 - 13:00
Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says he will step down if told to do so.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has sparked fierce debate over his future after he claimed he will happily step down from his position if asked to do so by the club's bosses.

Reacting to calls for him to be given the boot after his side's 1-0 loss to SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday night, Baxter said he has no problem walking away from the club.

“I don’t have any message to the fans because if they want me to go, I will go. If the chairman says ‘Stuart, I don’t think you are doing a good job’, then I will walk.

“I’ve got no problem doing that. I will walk myself if I don’t think I’m affecting the team in a positive way. I will walk. No problem,” he said.

Many reacted to his comments by urging him to step aside, while others said he had brought success to the club in the past and would do so again if given a little more time.

Baxter also made the incorrect claim that he is the only coach who has brought success at the club in the last 20 years.

“I’m the only coach who has given this club any success over the last 20 years. And I’ve got to go because we’ve dominated the game and we lost 1-0. I’ve got to listen to them.

“They are fans and have the right to say exactly what they want. If that reflects what the chairman thinks, what the players think and what most fans think, then maybe I should walk.

“Obviously, that’s not something a group of fans will decide. The football club will decide, or I will decide and if I get that feeling, of course I will walk,” the coach said.

“At the moment, I’m looking at this as a game we should have won. We did enough to win it, but we didn’t.”

