Soccer

WATCH | Arendse: SuperSport’s Sipho Mbule situation will sort itself out

19 April 2022 - 14:09 By Marc Strydom
SuperSport United caretaker coach Andre Arendse during the DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on the April 16 2022.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

SuperSport United caretaker-coach Andre Arendse says the club's situation regarding suspended midfielder Sipho Mbule “will sort itself out”.

Arendse, after a 1-0 DStv Premiership win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday that followed the parting of ways with head coach Kaitano Tembo last week, said his focus is on getting the players at his disposal to perform.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeping legend said he is leaving the issue with Mbule — who was suspended a fortnight ago for “disrespect to his teammates”, SuperSport had said in a statement — to his bosses at the club.

“Sipho Mbule is a case that's being handled by the management of the club and I'd like to keep it that way,” Arendse said.

“I think those things have been well documented and it's something that the club will guide me on.

“I have to place my focus on what's real at the moment for me. And every single player in that dressing room is real to me and I've got to place my focus on them. Sipho Mbule will sort itself out.”

Mbule has been linked with moves to Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, and at one stage reportedly attempted to force a move.

Arendse said the win against Chiefs was a start in the target he has been tasked with of a top-six Premiership finish.

“It's a big game for the club, for the team. It's no secret that the players, the technical staff and the club as a whole had to come through a very difficult week.

“It was important for us as a club and a team to give a bounce-back kind of performance.”

Arendse said he was proud of the performance against a team “riddled with quality”.

