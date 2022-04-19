WATCH | Chiefs coach Baxter: I thought Nkosingiphile Ngcobo did OK
Stuart Baxter said he felt midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo “did OK” in Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The loss was a blow to Chiefs' target of a top two finish to clinch a place in next season's Caf Champions League.
Baxter said Chiefs could not always get Ngcobo “on the ball in the right places”, and when they didn't the SA Under-23 international was “left chasing the game”.
Ngcobo's lack of game time for a fan favourite and exciting prospect who played 40 games for Chiefs under Baxter's predecessor Gavin Hunt's last campaign has been a source of consternation for many in the Amakhosi faithful.
On Saturday he got a rare start — just his fifth in 11 league appearances overall this season — in the loss against SuperSport.
From Baxter's reaction, though, the coach still seems unsure how best to use Ngcobo.
The Briton, a coach who has had a reputation for putting his foot in his mouth, caused something of a storm with his sentiment after the SuperSport defeat when he said: “I don’t have any message to the fans because if they want me to go, I will go.
“If the chairman says to me ‘Stuart, I don’t think you are doing a good job,’ then I will walk”
He also incorrectly said, seemingly through a slip of the tongue, he has been Chiefs' only coach to bring success to the club in 20 years.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.