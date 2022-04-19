WATCH | Chiefs coach Baxter: I thought Nkosingiphile Ngcobo did OK

Stuart Baxter said he felt midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo “did OK” in Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The loss was a blow to Chiefs' target of a top two finish to clinch a place in next season's Caf Champions League.

Baxter said Chiefs could not always get Ngcobo “on the ball in the right places”, and when they didn't the SA Under-23 international was “left chasing the game”.