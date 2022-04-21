Manchester City regain lead while Arsenal upset Chelsea

Pep Guardiola's team struggled to break down a well-organised Brighton defence in the opening 45 minutes but broke the deadlock through Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez in the 53rd minute. Kevin De Bruyne burst forward from inside his own half, brushing off three challengers, before finding Mahrez who converted at the second attempt.

The opener settled City's nerves with the hosts scoring a second 12 minutes later as Phil Foden's effort from distance was helped past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez by a deflection. Bernardo Silva added a late third to round off the win that moved Pep Guardiola's side onto 77 points from 32 games.

Arsenal's victory, with two goals from Eddie Nketiah was a major boost in their bid to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish. The win moves the Gunners level on 57 points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with both teams having played 32 matches and set to meet at Spurs on May 12.

Arsenal went ahead twice in a pulsating first half at Stamford Bridge, first when Nketiah pounced on a weak back-pass by Andreas Christensen in the 13th minute and then when Emile Smith-Rowe finished off a flowing counterattack in the 27th. But the visitors were quickly pegged back on both occasions by equalisers from Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Nketiah restored the visitors' lead in the 57th minute when he seized on another mix-up in Chelsea's defence to make it 3-2, stabbing the ball home after Thiago Silva's interception bounced into the Arsenal striker's path off Malang Sarr. Chelsea searched for a third leveller but it was Arsenal's Bukayo Saka who rounded off the win when he converted a penalty in the 92nd minute after he was adjudged to have been fouled by Azpilicueta.

Chelsea stayed in third place on 62 points having played a game less than both Spurs and Arsenal.