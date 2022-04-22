Cassper to perform at Sundowns' make-or-break Champions League clash

Mamelodi Sundowns fans can look forward to not only gripping football during this weekend's Caf Champions League clash against Atletico Petroleos, but also great entertainment headlined by rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Sundowns have it all to do after a late goal was overturned in the first leg by Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe after consulting the VAR.

The match ended 2-1, with Sundowns taking an away goal into the second leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The match promises fireworks, but the entertainment will start earlier than kick-off and include a performance by Nyovest.

The club urged fans to come out and make a day of it.

"Masandawana, we're taking it to the next level by combining football and entertainment this weekend and we're going to have a live performance from Cassper Nyovest! You won't wanna miss this, so be sure to get to the stadium early to enjoy the exciting entertainment!"