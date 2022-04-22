Cassper to perform at Sundowns' make-or-break Champions League clash
Mamelodi Sundowns fans can look forward to not only gripping football during this weekend's Caf Champions League clash against Atletico Petroleos, but also great entertainment headlined by rapper Cassper Nyovest.
Sundowns have it all to do after a late goal was overturned in the first leg by Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe after consulting the VAR.
The match ended 2-1, with Sundowns taking an away goal into the second leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The match promises fireworks, but the entertainment will start earlier than kick-off and include a performance by Nyovest.
The club urged fans to come out and make a day of it.
"Masandawana, we're taking it to the next level by combining football and entertainment this weekend and we're going to have a live performance from Cassper Nyovest! You won't wanna miss this, so be sure to get to the stadium early to enjoy the exciting entertainment!"
Masandawana, we're taking it to the next level by combining football & entertainment this weekend and we're going to have a live performance from @casspernyovest!🔥— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 21, 2022
You won't wanna miss this, so be sure to get to the stadium early to enjoy the exciting entertainment! #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/ZKInudg3FY
Fans will hope the party will continue with a win for Sundowns who have their backs against the wall.
Petro's confidence will be high after the first leg. They qualified for the quarterfinals after finishing second in the group stages behind Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca and ahead of Zamelek of Egypt.
Lyle Lakay put Sundowns ahead in the first leg with a free kick early on. Petro levelled matters in the 16th minute, before increasing their lead on the stroke of half-time through Adriano Yano.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.