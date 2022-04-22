Drogba has what it takes, says Kalou ahead of Saturday’s vote to elect new Ivorian football boss

“I think it’s good he is running this campaign and wants to help this country and its football,” Kalou said after the draw in which his country was drawn with Zambia, Comoros and Lesotho in Group H.

“I’m sure the other candidates also want to do the same. It’s a matter of choice and whoever is chosen will have to work for football because at the end of the day we want to make Ivorian football better.

“We should support each other as the football community in the Ivory Coast to improve our football. It doesn’t matter what the election outcome is.”

The 44-year-old Drogba has been on the campaign trail and Kalou is optimistic his former teammate can turn the fortunes of the Elephants and Ivorian football in general.