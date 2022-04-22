Khune and Ngcobo, some of the Chiefs players who may benefit from Baxter’s sacking

The departure of former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter may turn out to good for players including crowd favourites Itumeleng Khune and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

This season, Baxter divided opinion with his team selections as he gravitated towards players such as Bernard Parker, Cole Alexander and Kearyn Baccus while ignoring crowd favourites and some of the younger campaigners.

With Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard now in charge of the team, there is a strong possibility of changes in personnel and playing style during their remaining seven league matches as they chase a second spot finish.

TimesLIVE looks at six players who may benefit from Baxter’s sacking.

Itumeleng Khune

The Amakhosi stalwart has not played a single minute for the club in the league this season and there are continuing discussions among fans as to whether he has reached his sell by date at the age of 34.

Khune dished out impressive performances during the mid-season DStv Compact Cup where he helped the Warriors lift the trophy after wins over Amabutho and Coastal United.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Ngcobo saw limited opportunities under Stuart Baxter, who admitted he didn’t know the best position for the stylish attacking midfielder who is popular with fans.

So far this season, 22-year-old Ngcobo has only featured in 11 league matches with five from the starting line-up.