Soccer

Lucas Radebe: Jali and Zwane could make Broos’ Bafana a threat at Afcon 2023

22 April 2022 - 18:09 By Marc Strydom

Hugo Broos' youth policy has its place and is even necessary but Bafana Bafana might need just a few more experienced heads if they are to make an impact — if they get there — at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), says Lucas Radebe...

