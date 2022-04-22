POLL | Are you happy with Baxter’s departure?

Fans have weighed in on Kaizer Chiefs parting ways with coach Stuart Baxter.

“After a series of meetings, Kaizer Chiefs and coach Stuart Baxter have come to a mutual agreement of an early termination of his contract with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement comes less than a year after Baxter returned for a second stint at the club.

“In his second spell with Kaizer Chiefs, Baxter has led the team in 23 matches (excluding three league matches in December 2021). He managed to win nine matches, draw six and lost eight. The team managed to score 25 goals and concede 23 during that time,” Kaizer Chiefs said.