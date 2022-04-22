POLL | Are you happy with Baxter’s departure?
Fans have weighed in on Kaizer Chiefs parting ways with coach Stuart Baxter.
“After a series of meetings, Kaizer Chiefs and coach Stuart Baxter have come to a mutual agreement of an early termination of his contract with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.
The announcement comes less than a year after Baxter returned for a second stint at the club.
“In his second spell with Kaizer Chiefs, Baxter has led the team in 23 matches (excluding three league matches in December 2021). He managed to win nine matches, draw six and lost eight. The team managed to score 25 goals and concede 23 during that time,” Kaizer Chiefs said.
“Assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team for the remainder of the season, starting with the next match against Stellenbosch FC on April 23 2022,” the club said.
Baxter had earlier said he was prepared to leave Amakhosi if it was what his bosses wanted.
“I don’t have any message to the fans because if they want me to go, I will go. If the chairman says ‘Stuart, I don’t think you are doing a good job’, then I will walk.
“I’ve got no problem doing that. I will walk myself if I don’t think I’m affecting the team in a positive way, I will walk. No problem,” he said after his side’s 1-0 loss to SuperSport United last weekend.
