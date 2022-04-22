‘The chairman is bonkers’ — Five times Stuart Baxter made people hot under the collar

Stuart Baxter's recent comments after Kaizer Chiefs' shocking 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership game are believed to among the reasons behind his departure from Amakhosi.

It was not the first time his statements made people angry.

TimesLIVE looks at five controversial comments made by the former Chiefs, SuperSport and Bafana Bafana coach.

1. The 68-year-old coach's love-hate relationship with SA football lovers is not new as he once hit back hard at the “negative” 56-million South Africans who were eager to chop off heads during the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

"I think we need to get a touch of reality. That was a top class [Ivory Coast] team we were playing. It annoys me sometimes when we hear of the 56-million behind us. When in reality there's not 56-million behind us. There's 56-million waiting to chop our heads off.

2. After failing to guide Bafana to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, calls for Baxter’s sacking grew. However, it was the mentor’s reply that made South Africans angry when he said qualifying for the World Cup wasn't his mandate as Bafana coach.

“My mandate was never about 'qualify for the World Cup or you go home'. I want to make sure we are making progress," Baxter said after the game.