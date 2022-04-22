×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'This is what we've been waiting for': Fans react to Stuart Baxter leaving Kaizer Chiefs

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
22 April 2022 - 07:30
Stuart Baxter has left Kaizer Chiefs.
Stuart Baxter has left Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Fans have reacted to the departure of Stuart Baxter at Kaizer Chiefs, with some welcoming the move and others claiming he should have been given more time.

Chiefs confirmed on Thursday evening that Baxter had parted ways with the club.

“After a series of meetings, Kaizer Chiefs and coach Stuart Baxter have come to a mutual agreement of an early termination of his contract with immediate effect.

“In his second spell with Kaizer Chiefs, Baxter led the team in 23 matches, excluding three league matches in December 2021 [when Baxter was one of 50 Covid-19 cases at the club],” Chiefs said.

Assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the team for the remainder of the season, starting with the club's next match against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

Baxter recently responded to suggestion he should step aside, saying he would only do so  if asked to do so by the club's bosses. He then made the incorrect claim that he is the only coach to bring success to the club in the last 20 years.

“I don’t have any message to the fans because if they want me to go, I will go. If the chair says ‘Stuart, I don’t think you are doing a good job’, then I will walk.

“I’ve got no problem doing that. I will walk myself if I don’t think I’m affecting the team in a positive way. I will walk. No problem.

“They are fans and have the right to say exactly what they want. If that reflects what the chair thinks, what the players think and what our majority of fans think, then maybe I should walk.

“Obviously, that’s not something a group of fans will decide. The football club will decide, or I will decide and if I get that feeling, of course I will walk,” he said.

Social media was flooded with reaction to Baxter's departure. Here are some of the reactions:

READ MORE:

Finally, it's official: Kaizer Chiefs confirm Stuart Baxter is out

Kaizer Chiefs have finally confirmed Thursday's worst-kept secret — that coach Stuart Baxter has parted ways with the club.
Sport
11 hours ago

'Smoking something' or 'needs more time'? Fans react to Baxter's success jab and offer to walk

"Dear Kaizer Chiefs, if you fire Baxter today, we are prepared to pay R200 for a ticket," joked one fan.
Sport
3 days ago

'If they want me to go, I will go. I'm the only coach to bring Chiefs success in 20 years' — Baxter

Under-fire Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter is prepared to vacate his position at the club, though only if chair Kaizer Motaung tells him to.
Sport
4 days ago

POLL | Should Baxter step down as Chiefs coach?

Should Baxter go? If so, who should replace him?
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stuart Baxter fired as Kaizer Chiefs coach — reports Soccer
  2. POLL | Should Baxter step down as Chiefs coach? Soccer
  3. As Chiefs remain silent, reasons for Baxter’s alleged departure emerge Soccer
  4. Chippa official Mammila on sitting on the bench: ‘I want to coach Bafana one ... Soccer
  5. Ncikazi wishes Pirates’ Mako well: ‘We could have lost him but God saved him’ Soccer

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?