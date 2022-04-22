Tuks remain in contention for automatic promotion to the PSL after draw with JDR

University of Pretoria (Tuks) remain on course for automatic promotion to the PSL after they came from behind to force a 1-1 draw with JDR Stars during their exciting GladAfrica Championship match on Friday.

JDR Stars took the lead from the effort of Tshepo Mashigo in the 26th minute following poor defending by the hosts and Tuks salvaged the point with a goal by Luvuyo Phewa three minutes from time.

With this vital home point, Tuks have moved to the top of the National First Division (NFD) standings with one more point than second-placed Richards Bay who have a game in hand.

Tuks have 47 points with three matches remaining in their campaign but Richards Bay, who have 46, have a slight advantage in what is expected to be an interesting run-in as they have four matches in hand.

For JDR Stars, this share of the spoils has moved them from fifth to third spot with 42 points and they continue to fight for a place in the promotion and relegation play-offs.

JDR Stars are regarded as outsiders who could overtake Tuks and Richards Bay for the automatic promotion spot.

In their next matches, Tuks will be at home to Venda Football Association (VFA) while JDR Stars will be away to unpredictable Hungry Lions as they continue to push for their respective missions next weekend.

On the other hand, Richards Bay have a good chance to move back to the top of the standings when they take on Hungry Lions on Saturday in a match they will be going all out to win.

After the match, Tuks coach Tlisane Motaung told SuperSport it was a tough match and he is happy with a point.

“JDR Stars is not an easy team, since they have been promoted to the NFD they have been competing for promotion to the PSL and I am not surprised that the game went this way.

“Credit must go to the boys for sticking to the game plan, we missed numerous chances where we should have converted but football is like that and sometimes things don’t go your way.

“We brought Phewa as an affect player and he did it for us by scoring the all-important goal,” concluded Motaung.

Visiting coach Nditsheni Nemasisi questioned his players’ mental state as they have now drawn their last four league matches.

“We gave it away, I don’t think we were supposed to concede such a goal. We should have taken the second goal before they scored but we are not strong enough mentally.

“Before this game, play-offs were within our reach without looking at other results but now we have to look at other results and we are out of the championship race.

“I am worried with the mental state of the players and hopefully they will get the remaining nine points.”