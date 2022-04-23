Cape Town Spurs calls on sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to help professionalise referees

“The industry is worth billions of rand to the stakeholders yet this part of professional football still remains at amateur level,” the statement reads.

Over the years, there have been serious allegations of poor refereeing in the NFD and lower divisions and the club says the current situation is the breeding ground for unscrupulous behaviour.

“One cannot expect officials to be on a match-to-match 'pay-as-you-play' basis without a fixed monthly income that they can count on month after month.

“The current status is an ideal breeding ground for unscrupulous behaviour and low quality officiating. It could be that accepting all sorts of favours is the only way for some to feed their families and stay afloat.

“It could also be that the officials need better training so as to make a career out of football and beyond. We understand that they need to gain experience and therefore have to officiate 'real matches', however the professional leagues cannot be the 'training ground' for this to be achieved.

“The administrators need to find a better way of training them so they can be match ready. Human error cannot fully be eliminated but at least we would be more comfortable knowing that these are genuine mistakes and are not instances of foul play.

“Also knowing that they have the possibility of losing their full-time employment due to bad performances would make officials more accountable as failure to do so would result in them being unemployed. At the moment they have little to lose.

“There is no benefit for the club if an official is suspended after the fact. Unfortunately this is the current modus operandi used by the referee administrators, who too are limited in the way they can deal with the issue of poor officiating.”