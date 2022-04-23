First Komphela then Baxter: why April 21 has turned into a bad day for Kaizer Chiefs coaches

April 21 is turning has turned out to be a bad day for Kaizer Chiefs coaches, with at least two mentors shown the door on this date.

Amakhosi, who are set to experience another barren season, parted ways with coach Stuart Baxter on Thursday.

Baxter’s second stint at Naturena came to an abrupt end after he made some controversial statements, hitting back at the fans after the team’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United on Saturday to add to their mild season.

The fans chanted “Baxter must go” and the mentor lost it in his post-match press conference at FNB Stadium and went as far as saying he will go if they wanted him gone.

Apart from the Briton, former Chiefs mentor and current Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela also had his relationship come to an end on April 21, back in 2018.

Komphela quit as Amakhosi coach following the ugly scenes by fans at Moses Mabhida Stadium, inspired by his side’s departure from the Nedbank Cup as Free State Stars beat them 2-0 in their semi-final.