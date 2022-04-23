Sundowns coaches make four chances for crucial Champions league clash against Petro
Mamelodi Sundowns coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena have made four changes to the team to face Petro Atletico in their Caf Champions League quarterfinal second leg at FNB Stadium.
The Brazilians go into this match looking for a favourable result after they lost 2-1 to this enterprising Petro side in Luanda last weekend in a match that was dominated by VAR.
Bafana Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck comes in for Mosa Lebusa, Neo Maema, whose late goal was disallowed by VAR last weekend, replaces Khuliso Mudau.
Elsewhere, Lebohang Maboe is starting on the place of Gaston Sirino and Bradley Ralani has replaced Teboho Mokoena in technical changes that Mngqithi, Komphela and Mokwena hopes will work wonders.
Key for Mngqithi, Komphela and Mokwena is going to be players like Lyle Lakay, who scored Sundowns’ goal in Luanda, Andile Jali, Themba Zwane and scoring machine Peter Shalulile.
One unanswered goal will be enough to see Sundowns through to their second semifinal since 2016 but this week Lakay said they must try to score as many as possible.
Sundowns: D Onyango, De Reuck, B Onyango, Lakay, Morena, Jali, Maema, Maboe, Ralani, Zwane, Shalulile
Subs: Mweene, Modiba, Lebusa, Mokoena, Kekana, Mkhulise, Sirino, Kapinga, Safranko