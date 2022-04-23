Sundowns coaches make four chances for crucial Champions league clash against Petro

Mamelodi Sundowns coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena have made four changes to the team to face Petro Atletico in their Caf Champions League quarterfinal second leg at FNB Stadium.

The Brazilians go into this match looking for a favourable result after they lost 2-1 to this enterprising Petro side in Luanda last weekend in a match that was dominated by VAR.

Bafana Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck comes in for Mosa Lebusa, Neo Maema, whose late goal was disallowed by VAR last weekend, replaces Khuliso Mudau.