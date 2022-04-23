×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Sundowns coaches make four chances for crucial Champions league clash against Petro

23 April 2022 - 17:48
Sundowns and Petro Atletico players are waring up ahead of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal second leg clash at FNB Stadium.
Sundowns and Petro Atletico players are waring up ahead of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal second leg clash at FNB Stadium.
Image: MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE

Mamelodi Sundowns coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena have made four changes to the team to face Petro Atletico in their Caf Champions League quarterfinal second leg at FNB Stadium.

The Brazilians go into this match looking for a favourable result after they lost 2-1 to this enterprising Petro side in Luanda last weekend in a match that was dominated by VAR.

Bafana Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck comes in for Mosa Lebusa, Neo Maema, whose late goal was disallowed by VAR last weekend, replaces Khuliso Mudau.

Elsewhere, Lebohang Maboe is starting on the place of Gaston Sirino and Bradley Ralani has replaced Teboho Mokoena in technical changes that Mngqithi, Komphela and Mokwena hopes will work wonders.

Key for Mngqithi, Komphela and Mokwena is going to be players like Lyle Lakay, who scored Sundowns’ goal in Luanda, Andile Jali, Themba Zwane and scoring machine Peter Shalulile.

One unanswered goal will be enough to see Sundowns through to their second semifinal since 2016 but this week Lakay said they must try to score as many as possible.

Sundowns: D Onyango, De Reuck, B Onyango, Lakay, Morena, Jali, Maema, Maboe, Ralani, Zwane, Shalulile

Subs: Mweene, Modiba, Lebusa, Mokoena, Kekana, Mkhulise, Sirino, Kapinga, Safranko

MORE:

PSL confirms dates and venues for Nedbank Cup semifinals

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday confirmed the dates and venues for the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup.
Sport
2 days ago

Cape Town Spurs calls on sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to help professionalise referees

GladAfrica Championship side Cape Town Spurs have made an impassioned plea to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to assist in professionalising match ...
Sport
5 hours ago

POLL | Are you happy with Baxter’s departure?

Amakhosi said it came to an agreement with Baxter to terminate his contract with immediate effect.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Stuart Baxter fired as Kaizer Chiefs coach — reports Soccer
  2. As Chiefs remain silent, reasons for Baxter’s alleged departure emerge Soccer
  3. ‘The chairman is bonkers’ — Five times Stuart Baxter made people hot under the ... Soccer
  4. CSA goes to bat to fill crucial top posts, not least Graeme Smith’s Sport
  5. POLL | Should Baxter step down as Chiefs coach? Soccer

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer