×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Scholes says Lingard called Man United’s dressing room ‘a disaster’

24 April 2022 - 12:28 By Reuters
Scott McTominay of Manchester United and Gabriel of Arsenal clash during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on April 23 2022.
Scott McTominay of Manchester United and Gabriel of Arsenal clash during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on April 23 2022.
Image: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said current player Jesse Lingard described the Old Trafford club's dressing room as “a disaster”.

United's bid to finish in the Premier League's top four suffered a blow after they lost 3-1 away to Arsenal on Saturday, with the team slipping to the sixth spot in the standings on 54 points, six outside the top four with four games left.

“It is an absolute mess. It is a disaster of a dressing room,” Scholes, who helped United win 11 league titles and two Champions League trophies, told DAZN.

“I had a quick chat with Jesse the other day and I'm sure he won't mind me saying that the dressing room is just a disaster.”

Lingard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

United's interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, responded that he did not see a problem with the atmosphere in the dressing room.

“I don't know, you have to ask Jesse Lingard if you have this information,” Rangnick said after Saturday's defeat.

“Obviously after games like today or the games at Liverpool or Everton, there is huge disappointment in the locker room for sure. This is normal.

“I think the whole group get on reasonably with each other. I'm not daring to say they get on well with each other but I don't see that there is an issue with regard to the atmosphere in the locker room.”

READ MORE

Manchester United need an 'open heart operation', says Rangnick

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said the club requires an "open heart operation" rather than "minor cosmetic" fixes if they are to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ten Hag to take his tough tone to Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag expects his high standards to be met at Manchester United and will not be afraid to confront under-performing players when he takes up ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Manchester United look to return to youth under Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United appointed a new manager in Dutchman Erik ten Hag on Thursday with some very familiar language used to announce his arrival from ...
Sport
2 days ago

Manchester United hope new manager is the perfect Ten Hag

Former Ajax Amsterdam mentor Erik ten Hag is United’s fifth permanent manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘The chairman is bonkers’ — Five times Stuart Baxter made people hot under the ... Soccer
  2. CSA goes to bat to fill crucial top posts, not least Graeme Smith’s Sport
  3. Stuart Baxter fired as Kaizer Chiefs coach — reports Soccer
  4. Mngqithi: Sundowns have earned respect, are treated well on continent Soccer
  5. Kekana: Sundowns culture made it easy for current coaches to be successful at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer