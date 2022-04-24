Sundowns need a point to clinch title after Royal draw against AmaZulu

Mamelodi Sundowns need a point to clinch the DStv Premiership mathematically after Royal AM drew 0-0 against AmaZulu at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday, though any knock-off calculator bought at a China mall will tell you the race is over bar anything.

Royal maintained their impressive credentials for second place, particularly with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' challenges floundering, as the Durban side went to 45 points with four games to play.

From the perspective of Sundowns — who would have been crowned champions in low-key circumstances had Royal lost — the title race is as good as over. AM would have to win all their remaining games to earn the maximum 12 points, and Sundowns lose their last five, and miraculously drop a goal difference advantage of +22 — Sundowns have +36 and Royal +14 — for the Brazilians to not win the title.

At least Sunday's KwaZulu-Natal derby stalemate left it to Sundowns — contending with the disappointment of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal shock to Petro Atletico this weekend — to clinch the title themselves with a win or draw hosting Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

John Maduka's dangerous Royal deserved more from the derby, where they had two convincing penalty appeals turned down by referee Tshidiso Maruphing.

AM edged a tight opening half, with their best chance coming inside the opening 20 minutes. Big striker Mxolisi Macuphu controlled a chip on the edge of the box, and even though he was falling backwards managed to tee up the run of Ndumiso Mabena on the right. The clever forward's low shot was cleared past his own goalposts by back-pedalling Usuthu defender Abbubaker Mobara.