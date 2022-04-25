Jomo Cosmos a near-certainty to be relegated from GladAfrica

Jomo Cosmos are two points from being relegated to the ABC Motsepe League from the GladAfrica Championship.

The famous team owned and coached by Jomo Sono that holds an important place in SA’s history has suffered a long decline and now Cosmos’ relegation seems a near-certainty.

Ezenkosi, who last spent a season in the Premiership in 2015-2016, are in last place in the GladAfrica Championship with three matches to go and face an almost impossible task staying in the second-tier.

Their 3-2 defeat away to Tshakuma FC on Sunday left Cosmos on 21 points, while second-last-placed TS Sporting have 27 and third-last Pretoria Callies have 29. The bottom two teams get relegated to the third-tier Motsepe League.

If Cosmos, who have lost their past four matches, were to somehow reverse that form and win all three of their remaining games they would still need Callies to not pick up two points. Even a point should be enough for Callies, who have a -1 goal difference to Cosmos’s -10.

One win for Sporting in their remaining three games will be enough to make them unreachable regardless of Cosmos’ results.

If Cosmos lose or draw against Sporting at Tsakane Stadium in Brakpan on Friday evening they will be relegated.