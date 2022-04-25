×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe key to PSG's future after stellar season

25 April 2022 - 10:23 By Reuters
Kylian Mbappe has played a leading role in PSG's march to the Ligue1 title.
Kylian Mbappe has played a leading role in PSG's march to the Ligue1 title.
Image: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe started the Ligue 1 season to the booing of the Parc des Princes crowd, but his jaw-dropping performances eventually won the fans back as the France forward led the club to a record-equalling 10th top flight title.

After saying he wanted to leave the club a season before his contract expired, the 23-year-old became the target of the supporters' anger.

Once he was told he had to stay, however, he never let his disappointment show.

Instead, he was the only player beyond reproach in a season that saw PSG once again bow out early in the Champions League, squandering a 2-0 aggregate lead in just 15 minutes in the last 16 against Real Madrid.

Senzo Meyiwa's final moments

Killer held gun barrel against soccer star's chest, murder trial hears
News
1 day ago

That disappointment left fans frustrated and angry at the whole team - except for Mbappe, who scored both goals in the tie.

He is the only player to have won over the Parc des Princes ultras, and he looks set to end the season as the first player to top the standings both for goals and assists.

So far, he has scored 22 and set up 14, meaning he has had a direct role in almost 50% of PSG's league goals, eclipsing both Neymar and Lionel Messi, who have played supporting roles with sometimes mediocre displays.

Neymar once again struggled with injuries and has only shown his talent sporadically, while Messi, who joined to much fanfare during the close season, has yet to fully adapt to a new league and a new team.

The Argentine forward has set up 13 goals but scored only four in Ligue 1, leaving Mbappe alone in the limelight.

The attacking trio, hailed as the most formidable front three in Europe before the season kicked off, only really clicked late in the season.

Cape Town Spurs calls on sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to help professionalise referees

GladAfrica Championship side Cape Town Spurs have made an impassioned plea to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to assist in professionalising match ...
Sport
2 days ago

Whether they will do better next term is anyone's guess as Mbappe's contract expires in June.

Discussions are ongoing in Doha, where owners Qatar Sport Investment are based, but sporting director Leonardo said he did not know whether Mbappe would sign a new deal with the club.

"Kylian speaks and says things clearly. I really believe what he says. He is in deep thought," Leonardo said after Saturday's 1-1 home draw against RC Lens that earned PSG the Ligue 1 title with four games left to play.

"I think he hasn't made up his mind. He knows what we wants, we know what he thinks. That's why I think it's a question of timing. He is thinking deeply so as to make the best decision.

"(Whether next season we are) with him or without him, it is true that this changes everything." 

MORE:

Sundowns need a point to clinch title after Royal draw against AmaZulu

Mamelodi Sundowns need a point to clinch the DStv Premiership mathematically after Royal AM drew 0-0 against AmaZulu at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday, ...
Sport
19 hours ago

My sister made me support Arsenal, says Chelsea bidder Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton spoke on Friday of his excitement in joining a bid to buy Premier League side Chelsea, saying he was a lifelong soccer fan who had ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Everton’s Van de Beek, Gomes ruled out of Merseyside derby

Relegation-threatened Everton will be without midfielders Donny van de Beek and Andre Gomes for today’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool in the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘The chairman is bonkers’ — Five times Stuart Baxter made people hot under the ... Soccer
  2. ‘It hurts too much’ — Sundowns coach Mngqithi surveys wreckage after Petro shock Soccer
  3. Kekana: Sundowns culture made it easy for current coaches to be successful at ... Soccer
  4. Pirates still flying the flag for SA after Ofori the hero of the shootout Soccer
  5. First Komphela then Baxter: why April 21 has turned into a bad day for Kaizer ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer