Kylian Mbappe key to PSG's future after stellar season

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe started the Ligue 1 season to the booing of the Parc des Princes crowd, but his jaw-dropping performances eventually won the fans back as the France forward led the club to a record-equalling 10th top flight title.

After saying he wanted to leave the club a season before his contract expired, the 23-year-old became the target of the supporters' anger.

Once he was told he had to stay, however, he never let his disappointment show.

Instead, he was the only player beyond reproach in a season that saw PSG once again bow out early in the Champions League, squandering a 2-0 aggregate lead in just 15 minutes in the last 16 against Real Madrid.