Soccer

‘Mzansi’s last hope’ — SA celebrates Pirates booking a place in Confed Cup semis

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
25 April 2022 - 08:16
Richard Ofori was the hero for Orlando Pirates as the goalkeeper saved a penalty and scored the winning spot kick to knock Simba out of the Caf Confederation Cup at the quarterfinals stage.
Richard Ofori was the hero for Orlando Pirates as the goalkeeper saved a penalty and scored the winning spot kick to knock Simba out of the Caf Confederation Cup at the quarterfinals stage.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

It's anything but a blue Monday for Orlando Pirates fans after their side beat Simba SC to progress to the Caf Confederation Cup semifinals.

After losing the first leg 1-0 in Dar es Salaam, Pirates had their backs to the wall and came out fighting. Kwame Peprah put them ahead in the second half, drawing them level on aggregate at 1-1.

Just moments before, chaos ensued when Simba striker Kope Mugalu was shown a red card for a tackle on Pirates centre back Olisah Ndah. The two sides had to be separated when tempers flared.

The Buccaneers looked dangerous and could have put the game to rest but were denied by the woodwork and some poor final passes.

The game went to penalties, where Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori saved one and stepped up to convert the winner.

Excited fans flooded social media in celebration and with praise for Ofori. Many pointed out that after Sundowns' draw with Petro Atletico on Saturday, Pirates are now SA's last hope on the continent.

