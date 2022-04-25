‘Mzansi’s last hope’ — SA celebrates Pirates booking a place in Confed Cup semis
It's anything but a blue Monday for Orlando Pirates fans after their side beat Simba SC to progress to the Caf Confederation Cup semifinals.
After losing the first leg 1-0 in Dar es Salaam, Pirates had their backs to the wall and came out fighting. Kwame Peprah put them ahead in the second half, drawing them level on aggregate at 1-1.
Just moments before, chaos ensued when Simba striker Kope Mugalu was shown a red card for a tackle on Pirates centre back Olisah Ndah. The two sides had to be separated when tempers flared.
The Buccaneers looked dangerous and could have put the game to rest but were denied by the woodwork and some poor final passes.
The game went to penalties, where Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori saved one and stepped up to convert the winner.
Excited fans flooded social media in celebration and with praise for Ofori. Many pointed out that after Sundowns' draw with Petro Atletico on Saturday, Pirates are now SA's last hope on the continent.
Against all odds😭😭Dankie Ofori☠️@orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/0abxsHt7IF— ȤƛƝЄԼЄ (@ZazaBuccaneer) April 24, 2022
Wow pirates is playing beautiful football... Lorch is back 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 we just need that luck pic.twitter.com/NaH84INAIR— DANIEL 💀☠️ (@Muvhangotshedza) April 24, 2022
Orlando Pirates' win over Simba was not very convincing, I do not think the 2 coaches have the capacity to take the tram forward. Battling with 1 man up. I am not convinced. Well done for the win though. pic.twitter.com/JQW1puQffk— Makhupane Oupa (@Makhupane_Oupa) April 24, 2022
In Africa Orlando pirates is bigger than Mamelodi Sundowns pic.twitter.com/txV5bRAf01— DANIEL 💀☠️ (@Muvhangotshedza) April 24, 2022
GOOD Morning @orlandopirates fans... pic.twitter.com/cXeX7Uqz8L— Phila (@Phungashe_Phila) April 25, 2022
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Orlando pirates is doing the lord's work pic.twitter.com/Ehgfvcysfp— uSbusiso (@MAZAKA21) April 24, 2022
Pirates is the pride of mzansi 🏴☠️🇿🇦🏴☠️🇿🇦🏴☠️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/On2DA2Cka5— Football Stalkers (@ftballstalkrs) April 24, 2022
Well done to Orlando Pirates progressing to the next round— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) April 24, 2022
Richard Ofori 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Who would have thought Bucs would be the last representation in the CAF Competitions from RSA?
Congratulations#CAF #CAFCC #TotalEnergiesCAFCC #TotalCAFCC #OnceAlways #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/bs4cjDH7yk
Semifinals here we come 🖤☠️🖤 Orlando Pirates the best team in the world and big a shout out to Ofori 👏🏾👏🏾 He’s a better penalty taker than Dlamini 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/Kfa8qNP13z— No One Else But Me 🗨 (@Ndobe_Bibow) April 24, 2022
