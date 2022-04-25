‘We’re in it to win it,’ says Ncikazi of Pirates’ semi against Al Ahli Tripoli

Ncikazi will be glad to know that Pirates should have the comfort of using the same route, hotel and training facilities.

Both Al Ittihad and Al Ahli are Tripoli clubs, but there are no venues that meet Caf standards in the Libyan capital so the two teams play their matches 650km to the east in Benghazi.

Ncikazi and co-coach Fadlu Davids have nothing to show in terms of silverware and are scrambling to finish as runners-up or third in the DStv Premiership. One thing that would please Pirates' supporters, and probably also the club's management, is if the team goes all the way.

Pirates lost the 2013 Champions League and 2015 Confederation Cup finals under Roger de Sa and Eric Tinkler respectively.

“Pirates have always been in African championships. I don’t think there is anything new,” Ncikazi said after the semifinal.

“It also helps us that some of the players have been part of that history. So it helps with that experience

“We are in it to win it. We should not be in this competition to make numbers.

“With the history that this club has done it before [in 1995] we should [win], and my wish is that Pirates should get into the main one, which is the Champions League — without saying the Confederation Cup is the easier one, it’s still a big honour.”

Pirates, who are fifth on 39 points in the Premiership, will have to win at least four of their remaining five matches to finish second or third and qualify for next season’s Caf competitions.

Bucs host Chippa United who beat Stellenbosch in their last Premiership match to move seven points away from automatic relegation danger at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

